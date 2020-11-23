When will Selling Sunset return for Season 4 on Netflix?

Selling Sunset is a popular reality show on Netflix. Season 3 was released on the streaming service in August 2020.

After quickly bingeing the series, many fans wonder if there will be another season following the realtors.

Christine Quinn from the show has confirmed that there will be another season. Season 4 should premiere sometime in 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As of right now, it does not appear that they have begun filming just yet, because of complications due to the pandemic.

Selling Sunset will hopefully return in 2021

The stars are now waiting to see when filming may begin.

Fans have a lot to look forward to since there have been many changes in the stars’ personal lives.

Maya Vander said she is not sure if she will be featured in the new season because she now mostly lives in Miami.

Read More Chrishell Stause blasts Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn for sharing false Justin Hartley divorce details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selling Sunset (@thesellingsunset)

However, she still works with the Oppenheim Group and hopes to be a part of Season 4.

Also, Brett Oppenheim left the brokerage he started with his brother Jason. Davina Potratz also left Oppenheim Group to work at another famous Los Angeles brokerage.

Brett now operates the Oppenheim Real Estate brokerage. It seems strange that the twin brothers are now on their own, but cast members confirmed there was no falling out between them.

Both Brett and Davina may still be featured on the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In personal news, Heather Rae Young got engaged to Tarek El Moussa, best known for his series on HGTV.

The show has not confirmed the return of the full cast

Heather admitted that she probably would not film her wedding for the series like cast members Christine and Mary Fitzgerald.

While this news may disappoint Heather’s fans, the good news is that Tarek will finally be featured on Selling Sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selling Sunset (@thesellingsunset)

Due to his contract with HGTV, he previously could not be filmed for the Netflix series. However, reports show that he will be able to after a revision of his contract.

During Season 3, Chrishell Stause went through a very public divorce from This is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Season 4 will likely focus on her new dating life and getting back into real estate after being featured on Dancing With the Stars.

Are you excited for another season of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset airs on Netflix. You can currently watch seasons 1-3 on the streaming service.