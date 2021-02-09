Heather Rae Young is all smiles after getting engaged to Tarek El Moussa. Pic credit: Netflixs

Heather Rae Young is one of the latest women of The Oppenheim Group to sport a new engagement ring.

Selling Sunset saw the beginning of Heather’s relationship with Tarek El Moussa in season two of the Netflix hit and the two have been inseparable since.

Meeting on the Fourth of July, the two happened to be on neighboring boats in Newport Beach.

A year later, the couple is happily engaged and ready to start their lives together. Tarek popped the question to his real estate agent girlfriend while on a boat trip to Catalina Island.

She recently went under a ring revamp

The 33-year-old revealed to People Magazine that her 8-carat diamond ring recently went under a major upgrade.

“We designed it together,” she gushed about the new, expensive ring on her finger.

Showcasing the new gem, on an Instagram story she wrote, “I never planned my ‘dream wedding’ but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years. Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring.”

The couple recently celebrated their engagement with a photo shoot at a beautiful hotel in Southern California.

Giving fans a sneak peek of the shoot location, she captioned the post, “What an incredible engagement shoot!! It was a very long day but my fiancé was such a trooper. My sweet love @therealtarekelmoussa I can’t wait to make it official!! It’s getting closer and closer!!”

Will Heather’s wedding be featured on Selling Sunset?

In previous seasons of Selling Sunset, the docu-soap featured the super glam weddings of Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald.

Mary famously sold her wedding venue and Christine walked down the aisle in a showstopping black wedding dress. Speaking of Christine, it’s highly likely she may not be at Heather’s wedding.

According to Tarek, “Christine has a big mouth. She said some sh**ty things about us, and that’s about it.”

While the date of Heather and Tarek’s wedding is still a secret, he did admit that his bride was looking at September.

“Depends on location, whenever the heat isn’t too bad,” Heather explained. It is speculated that Selling Sunset may start filming soon so viewers may get a front-row seat to the nuptials.

Do you want to see Heather’s wedding in a future episode of Selling Sunset?

Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset are available on Netflix now.