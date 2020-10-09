Tarek El Moussa’s 2020 net worth: How rich is Flipping 101 star?

Flip or Flop, which premiered on HGTV in 2013, followed Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christiana Anstead’s work as real estate agents and house flippers, working in Orange Country, California.

The couple married in 2009 and had two children, Taylor and Brayden. They split after a dispute in May 2016, and Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017. The divorce was finalized in January 2018.

After their divorce, Christiana began dating the TV personality Ant Anstead (For the Love of Cars). Christina and Ant married in December 2018, but Christina announced on Instagram in September 2020 they were separating after less than two years of marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tarek started dating real estate agent and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July 2019. He popped the question to her in July 2020.

They are reportedly planning their wedding for the summer of 2021.

Tarek and Christina continued appearing together on Flip or Flop after the divorce

Tarek and Christina’s split was amicable, and the two continued to appear together on Flip or Flop.

Flip or Flop was renewed for Season 9 in December 2019, and it is scheduled to premiere on HGTV on October 15 at 9/8c.

However, since their divorce, the couple also started solo spin-off projects of their own.

Christina’s solo series, Christina on the Coast, premiered on HGTV in May 2019. It returns for Season 3 in Spring 2021, after the Season 2 finale aired on September 10.

Tarek also started his own solo spin-off series, Flipping 101

Tarek also started his own Flip or Flop spin-off series, Flipping 101, which features his fiancee Heather Rae Young.

Flipping 101 premiered on HGTV in March 2020. The series follows Tarek sharing expert house flipping tips with less-experienced house flippers.

HGTV renewed Flipping 101 for Season 2 in July 2020. A 12-episode Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Since Tarek and Christina divorced in 2018, some fans wondered how the divorce affected their finances. If you’ve been wondering the net worth of the Flipping 101 star, here is what we know.

Tarek El Moussa’s 2020 net worth

Based on the estimates of his earnings on Flip or Flop and Flipping 101, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Tarek’s 2020 net worth at about $10 million.

Estimates of Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2020 are based on his earnings per episode over the years of hosting Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina, and only more recently Flipping 101.

According to the Orange County Register, Tarek and Christina earned $10,000 per episode of Flip or Flop Season 1 in 2013. This means they earned about $130,000 over the 13 episodes of Season 1.

However, due to the show’s success, they were reportedly earning $40,000 per episode by Season 3. Although details about what he earns per episode of Flipping 101 is not known, it is believed that he earns about $40,000-$50,000 per episode.

This estimate is based on recent reports that his ex, Christina, earns $50,000 per episode on Christina on the Coast.

It is assumed that Tarek will likely be earning about as much as his ex per episode for his new show on HGTV.