Heather Dubrow ‘understands’ Tamra Judge’s anger toward Shannon Beador — Here’s why

The current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County isn’t going the way Tamra Judge predicted and there’s a reason for that.

Tamra assumed the audience would have turned on Shannon Beador after her DUI arrest, but that hasn’t been the case, instead, Tamra’s getting backlash.

She’s been going hard at Shannon, calling out her drinking and demanding that she get help.

However, the mom of three was already having a hard season thanks to Alexis Bellino’s return to the show with Shannon’s ex John Janssen on her arm.

Having to film with her ex’s new girlfriend was hard enough, but the couple was also hell-bent on making Shannon’s life a living hell.

Added to that was Tamra’s constant jabs at her former friend and it was all too much for viewers who felt she was kicking Shannon while she was down.

RHOC fans rallied behind Shannon and slammed Tamra for being cruel, but her castmate Heather Dubrow is coming to her defense.

RHOC’s Heather Dubrow understands why Tamra Judge is angry at Shannon Beador

Heather commented on the backlash against Tamra during an appearance on Gabbing with Gib and shared insight into why things have been playing out the way they have.

She reasoned that if the Shannon vs Alexis storyline hadn’t become the focal point of the season, viewers would have gotten more context behind why Tamra was upset.

“As far as Tamra is concerned, I would also say I understand why she feels the way she feels,” admitted Heather. “I’m not sure the audience really understands it.”

“I think if Alexis had come onto the show a little bit later…you would’ve seen the intricacies of what happened with the Tres Amigas,” she reasoned.

Heather said the background information would have helped the audience to understand where Tamra was coming from.

The brunette beauty made it clear that she disagreed with the harsh way Tamra deals with Shannon “but I understand why she feels the way she feels.”

Heather urged Alexis Bellino to tone down the PDA with John Janssen

During the chat, Heather also dished on someone else who’s been going hard at Shannon, her friend Alexis.

The RHOC star admitted that it’s been hard trying to balance being friends with Tamra and Alexis while also being friends with Shannon.

The mom of four recently got dragged for dodging a question about Alexis‘ treatment of Shannon.

However, Heather said she’s had conversations with Alexis about some of the things she’s been doing that were hurtful to the 60-year-old.

“She was posting a lot with John, a lot of lovey-dovey kind of soulmate kind of things and I said, ‘You know maybe you wanna tone that down,'” shared Heather.

She continued, “Her stance was ‘If you don’t like what I’m posting don’t follow me.'”

Check out Heather Dubrow’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.