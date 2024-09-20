RHOC’s Heather Dubrow slammed for dodging question about Alexis Bellino: ‘She’s afraid to speak the truth’

Heather Dubrow has been close friends with Alexis Bellino for years before her Real Housewives of Orange County return, but is it clouding her judgment?

Social media users claimed it was true after Heather refused to answer a question about Alexis and her fiance John Janssen.

Now she’s getting dragged online with viewers claiming that the brunette beauty is afraid to speak the truth about the couple.

The question that got Heather in trouble addressed Alexis’ revelation that they had videos of Shannon Beador that could ruin her life.

Viewers have accused the pair of trying to extort and blackmail the 60-year-old since the revelation came after she refused to repay an alleged $75,000 loan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Shannon’s lawyer told her in Episode 11 that John was holding the videos for blackmail purposes or as claimed by his legal team as “some sort of insurance policy.”

However, when asked about that, the RHOC star refused to comment and viewers called her out.

Heather Dubrow dodges question about Alexis Bellino during her WWHL appearance

Heather Dubrow was a guest on the September 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she got herself in hot water with viewers.

When a fan asked, “What do you think of Alexis threatening to release videos of Shannon, does it feel like extortion?” Heather was visibly uncomfortable.

After Andy read the question, she responded, “You know I just don’t really want to be in the middle of all of that, and I just don’t know.”

RHOC viewers drag Heather for refusing to speak out

Heather’s response was posted on the WWHL Instagram page and the RHOC star is getting a ton of blowback.

“Lost respect for her! Clearly this is wrong!! She’s afraid to speak the truth wow!!” wrote a commenter

“Come on Heather grow a backbone!! You know it’s wrong and Alexis is being cruel,” added someone else.

“I’m so sick of people refusing to ‘take sides.’ Taking sides implies there’s merit to each argument,” reasoned a frustrated RHOC fan. “This is just wrong or right. Alexis is WRONG and wrong for this show. Grow a pair.”

A commenter exclaimed, “She doesn’t know? Wow. No backbone at all for sticking up for what’s right. Tacky.”

Another added, “Total disappointment!!!!! WTF? You could of done the right thing! Yes, Heather it’s wrong & yes, it’s extortion! Hope Shannon sues, anyone who gave a platform to this mess!”

RHOC fans are weighing in. Pic credit: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Do you think Heather should have responded to the question or was she right to stay silent?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.