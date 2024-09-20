Tamra Judge called ‘delusional’ for hinting Shannon Beador purchased online bots to attack her

Tamra Judge is getting her ducks in a row before The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion and she recently dished about it on a recent podcast.

She also commented interestingly on Two Ts in a Pod. It’s causing blowback online.

The outspoken orange holder admittedly doesn’t understand the hate coming to her after she turned on her former friend Shannon Beador.

Viewers have rallied around Shannon and dragged Tamra on social media, calling her a horrible friend.

However, the 57-year-old recently claimed that a lot of the hate she’s been getting is from bots someone paid to attack her.

She didn’t specifically name Shannon as the culprit but RHOC viewers are speculating that she was referring to the mom of three

After a clip of the podcast was posted online, they took to social media and called her “delusional” for thinking that the negative comments were not genuine.

Did Shannon Beador pay bots to attack Tamra Judge?

Tamra joined her co-host Teddi Mellencamp for a podcast episode and her comment is already garnering attention online.

An X user posted a clip from the duo’s recent podcast and noted, “Not Tamra thinking the backlash from fans for her behavior this season are bots bought by Shannon… like girl???”

Meanwhile, in the clip, Tamra tells Teddi that the backlash online has her fired up for the season to end so she can speak her piece.

Not Tamra thinking the backlash from fans for her behavior this season are bots bought by Shannon… like girl??? pic.twitter.com/U8QkszD935 — gifs (@RAMONASWlNGER) September 19, 2024

“Let me just tell you, this lit a fire under my a** for the reunion,” she confessed. “I have been like, kind of felt beat down because I feel like I haven’t really done much to get the hate — of course, half of the hate is being bought by somebody that’s you know, bought bots to go after me.”

However, Tamra now has a new attitude and planning to go into the reunion “guns blazing.”

“I’m not gonna be beat down and go down there and just be like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ No way, I’m bringing all the s**t out,” she said.

RHOC viewers slam ‘delusional’ Tamra Judge

After the clip was posted online, RHOC fans had quite the reaction.

“@TamraJudgeOC WHAT! ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME?” retorted an X user. “Shannon is living unbothered. She’s filming a dating show. How about you? What’s going on?”

“Oh she’s FULLY delusional,” exclaimed someone else.

A commenter wrote, “LOL that is the most contrived, delusional BS I’ve ever heard. If she brings that to the reunion I hope she gets laughed off the stage.”

RHOC fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @_arifffff/@Amy__A_/@paardebloemxx/@arballonieves/@NinoDellaBasura/X

Someone wrote, “Tamra is getting as delusional as teddi now, they’re really perfect for each other 🤣.”

Another added, “This girl is delulu.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.