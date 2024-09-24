Jennifer Aydin slams Tamra Judge for lack of compassion for Shannon Beador and being intentionally ‘mean’

Jennifer Aydin has recently been feuding with Tamra Judge in one of the most surprising Real Housewives rivalries in history.

Tamra has been coming for Jennifer for months, making subtle digs at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

When Jennifer hit back at Tamra earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Orange County star called the mother of five the “Queen of Mean” and feigned ignorance about why she said anything about her.

Now, Jennifer is clearing up her thoughts on the feud, and it’s not pretty.

The longtime RHONJ star appeared on Tuesday’s edition of the All About The Real Housewives podcast and was asked how well she knows Tamra.

Jennifer maintained she had never had a relationship with her and that the only in-person interaction with her was at BravoCon.

“We were saying goodbye to some fans while the cars were coming up, and she kind of came up to me; she was grabbing my a**, trying to make a whole production in front of the fans,” Jennifer recalled.

“And listen, I was cool with her, I was smiling, but that was literally the only interaction I’ve had with her.”

Jennifer believes Tamra was too critical of her

While Jennifer had opinions about Tamra from watching the show, she acknowledged that she takes that kind of thing with “a grain of salt” because she knows how things can be edited.

Jennifer’s best theory about why Tamra is coming so hard for her is that she’s probably friends with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, who have been her sworn enemies on-screen for several years.

Jennifer revealed that she spoke out about Tamra because of the video she shared on social media dragging RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

The 47-year-old felt that Tamra shouldn’t be able to trash people and then post videos acting like a victim, expecting people not to call her out for doing the same thing.

While Jennifer sympathizes with Tamra’s situation with her daughter, she doesn’t understand why Tamra goes so hard for Real Housewives, especially when she knows editing can affect how cast members are perceived.

“You, as my predecessor, should know better than anybody that it could be maybe a little manipulated, maybe a little exaggerated, maybe you’re not getting the full story. You take it with a grain of salt,” she affirmed.

Jennifer is unimpressed with the way Tamra has treated Shannon

Jennifer then revealed that she doesn’t watch RHOC, but she has watched bits and pieces of the show, and it’s evident that Tamra has no “compassion” for Shannon Beador.

“It could have happened to anybody,” Jennifer adds.

Jennifer theorized that Tamra returned to RHOC with an agenda to cause drama so she wouldn’t be fired again.

The RHONJ cast member also took issue with Tamra being “mean intentionally on her podcast, over and over again to people, deliberately.”

Tamra has felt a lot of heat this season from fans and fellow Bravolebrities, and we’re sure she’ll have some comments to make about Jennifer when she hears about this podcast appearance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. You can stream full episodes of both shows on Peacock.