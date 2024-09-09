RHOC’s Tamra Judge claps back at Jennifer Aydin as feud heats up: ‘You are the queen of mean’

The drama between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Aydin is heating up as the Bravo Housewives continue to throw jabs at each other on social media.

Tamra recently clapped back at Jennifer after she commented on a video of The Real Housewives of Orange County star crying and begging Vicki Gunvalson to leave her alone.

No one took pity on Tamra as people reasoned that she could dish it out but couldn’t take it.

Jennifer joined in and threw shade at the 57-year-old during her social media meltdown, suggesting that Tamra should “stop being mean.“

However, Tamra responded to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star calling her the “queen of mean.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As for who wears the crown between these two, that’s a hard one, as they are both known for hitting below the belt.

However, if you thought this tit-for-tat between the outspoken Bravo stars had run its course, think again.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge says Jennifer Aydin is ‘the queen of mean’

This is turning into a full-blown feud between Jennifer and Tamra as the women refuse to back down.

After Jennifer commented on Tamra’s tearful appeal to Vicki, which quickly made the rounds on social media, the RHOC star clapped back.

“😂😂😂 sweetie you are the queen of mean. Trying to get bloggers to write stories about me and your cast members is pretty low. I’ve seen the DM’s. I don’t even know you, I’m not on your cast 🤦‍♀️ who does that.”

Jennifer’s comment was in response to Tamra calling her evil and elitist during a June episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod.

Tamra and her co-host Teddi Mellencamp discussed the RHONJ Season 14 brawl between Jennifer and Danielle Cabral, and she sided with the latter while expressing her disdain for Jennifer.

Jennifer Aydin claps back and calls Tamra ‘a joke’

Meanwhile, Tamra didn’t have the last word because Jennifer already hit back at her response in a lengthy comment on social media.

After @allabouttrhpodcast posted a screenshot of Tamra’s comment, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had quite the retort.

“Queen of mean? That the best you got?” questioned Jennifer. “After all the nasty things you’ve been saying about me???Gaslighting at its finest. You’re a joke.”

Jennifer claimed in her post that she was never mean to the RHOC star until she started throwing shade at her.

“You started with me out of nowhere!… Cry me a River!” she said.

Before ending the post, the mom of five added, “Go back to working on yourself with God- didn’t you do that once? Maybe you should revisit that. Cause remember, God don’t like ugly…good thing you fixed that face. Now That’s a comeback. A**hole!”

Pic credit: @allaboutrhpodcast/Instagram

Who are you siding with in this Housewives feud, Tamra or Jennifer?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.