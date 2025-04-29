Gino Palazzolo spotted ‘arguing’ with new girlfriend while filming 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life

Gino Palazzolo had a heated disagreement with his new girlfriend.

According to an eyewitness, the 90 Day Fiancé star was spotted filming for yet another franchise spin-off.

Gino and his estranged wife, Jasmine Panama, were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Since then, their storyline has carried over into Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and most recently, Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Their relationship made them one of the most tumultuous couples in recent history.

Several months after tying the knot, Jasmine proposed the idea of an open marriage when her and Gino’s sex life became non-existent.

Jasmine and Gino have gone their separate ways

Gino granted Jasmine his permission to engage in an open marriage, and Jasmine got to have sex.

Although Jasmine and her sex partner, Matt Branistareanu, agreed to use protection, somebody failed to follow the rules because Jasmine became pregnant soon thereafter.

Jasmine is now raising her and Matt’s newborn daughter, Matilda, while she and Gino continue to take jabs at each other on social media.

Meanwhile, Gino has reportedly moved on with another woman.

A 90 Day Fiancé fan saw Gino filming with ‘his new girlfriend’

Per Shabooty on Instagram, a 90 Day Fiancé fan saw Gino with his new lady love in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In a post dated April 27, Shabooty shared a screenshot of a DM from the eyewitness.

According to Shabooty’s caption, Gino and the mystery woman were filming at a MOM’s Organic Market when they were spotted earlier this month.

The eyewitness’s DM read, “I was in Silver Spring (a DC suburb) and wandered past them filming an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. Gino was adding some of his own lines, but the director and crew kept guiding him back to specific dialogue because they were aiming to create an argument scene with his new girlfriend outside the grocery store.”

Jasmine and Gino will reportedly appear in upcoming 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs

This isn’t the first time Gino was rumored to be filming another 90 Day Fiancé spin-off.

As Monsters and Critics reported last summer, @90dayfianceupdate reported that Gino and Jasmine would appear in an upcoming season of The Single Life.

In August 2024, @90dayfianceupdate shared video evidence of Gino filming with a mystery brunette in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The post has since been deleted, but it included footage of Gino and the unidentified female entering the Minus 5 Ice Bar in Las Vegas.

Camera crews surrounded the duo during their August 6, 2024, outing, and @90dayfianceupdate pointed out that interestingly, the woman resembled Jasmine.

Whether or not Gino and Jasmine have committed to new seasons of 90 Day Fiancé remains in question.

Sharp Entertainment has several new spin-offs in the works, and TLC recently announced 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which will premiere next month.

With so many spin-offs airing simultaneously, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Gino and/or Jasmine join the cast of another series documenting their ongoing relationship drama.

Part 5 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs Monday, April 28, at 8/7c on TLC.