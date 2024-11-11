90 Day Fiance star Gino Palazzolo’s new girlfriend’s identity revealed?

Gino Palazzolo’s mystery love interest has been identified.

After months of speculation about his and Jasmine Pineda’s marriage, Gino seems to have moved on with a new gal pal.

Gino and Jasmine tied the knot in June 2023, but there has been chatter online that their marriage is already in trouble.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has played out on screen for years. Clues have emerged off camera, leading 90 Day Fiance viewers to believe Gino and Jasmine have split and he began dating someone else.

While rumors swirl on social media, Gino has been sharing photos in his Instagram Stories, providing clues about his new lady love.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

@kikiandkibbitz captured screenshots of Gino’s Stories and posted them on Instagram.

Gino is reportedly dating a young blonde named Kelly

Gino shared snippets of a recent date alongside his new girlfriend in his photos.

In one photo, Gino and the mystery woman held hands. A second slide depicted the couple’s Starbucks drinks.

In the third pic, Gino and the woman clinked their glasses of wine while out to dinner, and he shared a photo of his meal, veal parmigiana, in the next slide.

The fifth slide featured a photo of Gino’s rumored new girlfriend, a woman by the name of Kelly Wagner.

According to Kelly’s Instagram profile, @hotpinkguitar, she’s a Chicago native who works as a veterinary technician.

Per @kikiandkibbitz, Gino and Kelly have been dating for at least several weeks. For what it’s worth, they follow each other on Instagram.

Kelly and Gino are getting playful with each other online

In another Instagram post dated October 22, 2024, @kikiandkibbitz shared more of Gino and Kelly’s Instagram posts.

As the screenshots show, Gino and Kelly have been liking each other’s posts and getting flirty on social media.

In one instance, Gino commented on one of Kelly’s photos, telling her she was “Stunning!!”

Kelly replied to Gino’s comment with a slew of heart-eyed emojis, and Gino replied with some kissy-face emojis of his own.

In the comments section of another one of Gino’s posts from August 2024, Kelly wrote, “My absolute favorite smile.”

Screenshots of Kelly’s Instagram Story Q&As revealed that she’s been keeping mum regarding a romantic relationship with Gino.

When asked whether she and Gino were together, Kelly responded with a series of question marks and a woman-shrugging emoji.

Jasmine continues to send mixed messages about her marriage to Gino

While Gino and Kelly have been getting flirty on Instagram, Gino’s estranged wife, Jasmine, has been playing coy.

Despite rumors that she has a new love interest of her own, Jasmine insists that she is still married and does not have a boyfriend—despite being spotted without her wedding ring in recent months.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine expressed annoyance in her Instagram Story last month, telling her followers, “I don’t have any boyfriend, lover, whatever!”

“I’m married,” she added, also pleading with her followers to stop spreading rumors about her having a boyfriend.

Although Jasmine insists she’s still married, something isn’t adding up.

For one thing, Jasmine has thrown some serious shade at Gino on social media.

Additionally, Jasmine and Gino have not posted anything on their respective Instagram feeds recently, indicating they’re still a happy married couple.

However, further confusing 90 Day Fiance viewers, Jasmine and Gino have been sharing posts on their joint account, @jasmine.gino, that appear to prove they’re still together.

The couple will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise next month when they join the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

Perhaps they’re remaining tightlipped about their relationship status and rumored significant others because of their NDAs; otherwise, they’d ruin their upcoming storylines.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.