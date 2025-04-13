90 Day Fiance holding casting calls for 3 upcoming seasons

It doesn’t appear that 90 Day Fiance will come to an end any time soon.

The hit TLC series has been entertaining reality TV audiences since 2014.

Since then, countless cast members have joined the franchise, and nearly 20 spinoffs have been made.

90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs follow Americans who fall in love with foreigners from across the globe.

The American cast members bring their significant others to the US on a K-1 visa, and cameras roll as the 90-day countdown begins.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couples have 90 days before getting married or sending their love packing.

In the spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, however, the tables are turned: Americans apply for visas in their fiancees’ native country instead.

Since 90 Day Fiance’s inception, there have been so many cast members and spinoffs that it’s hard to keep track of every couple and every season.

But still, Sharp Entertainment continues its search for more new couples to join the franchise.

Sharp Entertainment holds casting calls for multiple 90 Day Fiance shows

That’s currently the case, as the production company is asking for long-distance lovers to apply for new seasons of the show.

On Instagram, @90dayfiancecast made numerous posts in the last month, asking would-be cast members to reach out and apply.

On April 1, the Instagram account asked, “Are you in an international relationship?” in a post calling for “All Long Distance Lovers.”

In the caption, several scenarios were presented that would qualify a couple to appear on either 90 Day Fiance, Before the 90 Days, or The Other Way.

Couples who have filed for the K-1 fiance visa or are planning to file in the very near future are encouraged to apply to appear on 90 Day Fiance.

American citizens dating someone internationally online but have never met their partner face-to-face would be qualified to appear on Before the 90 Days.

US citizens who intend to move to their international partner’s country permanently could appear on The Other Way.

@90dayfiancecast posted a similar post on April 4, encouraging international couples with “one American and one person living abroad” who are ready to “take the plunge and meet face-to-face” to apply via the Instagram link or via email.

On April 8, another casting call was announced for 90 Day Fiance, looking for couples who had recently filed or are in the final stages of the visa process.

The most recent post on April 11 asked interested applicants to share their love stories with Sharp Entertainment.

Again, the post featured each of the three shows—90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way—with its own description of what type of couples are eligible.

There is no shortage of 90 Day Fiance shows on TLC

In addition to the three shows currently casting, production crews have been busy preparing to debut new seasons of some other spinoffs.

There is talk of a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life and a new spinoff, 90 Day House, which was reportedly filmed in Mexico.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 6 of 90 Day Diaries kicked off earlier this month.

Multiple shows often air simultaneously, as is the case this month. As 90 Day Diaries picked back up, Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is ending as the multi-part Tell All is underway.

Additionally, 90 Day Fiance is eight episodes deep into Season 11, and several new cast members have been revealed.

Sharp Entertainment’s latest casting call implies the production company is looking to bring on even more new couples rather than recycle existing ones, which would be music to 90 Day Fiance fans’ ears.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.