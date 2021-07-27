Galley Talk returns: Cast, premiere date, and first-look teaser for Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk

Below Deck Galley Talk crew is together again with one new fan favorite to talk Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Galley Talk returns this week with the new Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk dishing the most talked-about episode so far in Season 6 of Below Deck Med.

Fans have been wondering if the commentary show was coming back. Below Deck Galley Talk launched earlier this year. Alums from various installments of the yachting series shared their thoughts on recent episodes of Below Deck Season 8.

The show didn’t return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, which was a bummer for viewers. There was oh so much to talk about on that show.

Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk cast and premiere date

There is good news for fans when it comes to the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk. All of the OG’s are back except one.

Instead of Kate Chastain commentating with Connie Arias, she is paired up with chief Ben Robinson. The other duos returning include Colin Macy-O’Toole and Bobby Giancola, Anastasia Surmava and Alex Radcliffe and Josiah Carter and Julia d’Albert Pusey.

As of now, brother-sister pair Kelley Johnson and Amy Johnson are not in the mix. However, that could change as the season airs.

Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk premieres on Friday, July 30 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Yes, the first episode the alums are dishing is the most recent one featuring chef Mathew Shea leaving and Lexi Wilson’s fight with the crew. Each week the commentary show will feature the alums giving their two cents on the latest Below Deck Med Season 6 episode based on what aired on Bravo.

The early access episodes on Peacock will not be discussed.

Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk first-look trailer

Thanks to Bravo dropping the news about Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk, fans have access to the first look teaser and a glimpse at the first episode.

In the teaser clip, the alums react to the highlights of the episode, such as David Pascoe running around the deck naked.

The glimpse of the first episode features everyone but Kate and Ben commenting on chef Mathew complaining about having to cook crew food. Ben and Kate have the most priceless looks on their faces too.

One thing everyone can agree on is the Season 6 crew will give the Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk cast oh so much to react to during the show. Plus, the alums will do some catching up with each other and spill what’s new in their lives.

Who’s ready for Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk?

