Below Deck Med: David Pascoe claps back at online trolls amid Mathew Shea and Lexi Wilson drama

Deckhand David is once again encouraging positivity as Below Deck Season 6 plays out onscreen. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star David Pascoe has clapped back at online trolls amid Mathew Shea and Lexi Wilson’s drama on Season 6. The chef and second stew have been the focal point of the craziness for the season.

Those who watched Season 6 Episode 5 early on Peacock know Mathew and Lexi each lose their minds. Their bad attitudes and drunkenness lead to several WTF moments on Below Deck Med.

Ahead of the tension escalating next week when the episode airs on Bravo, deckhand David has encouraged people to be kind. David shuts down the haters in a matter that keeps with his honest yet positive vibe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

David claps back at online trolls

The UK native recently opened up about the Season 6 cast being attacked online and what that was like for him. In an interview with Daily Express, David reminded people that the cast members are real people, not fictional characters.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion. You can like people. You can not like people, whatever. But some of the things people say it’s not an opinion. It’s just bullying, and it’s disgusting,” the deckhand shared.

David has no intention of letting his crew members get bashed on social media. He won’t sit in silence while “good people” are being trashed.

Words of encouragement amid Lexi and Mathew drama

Along with calling the trolls disgusting, David used social media to encourage Below Deck Mediterranean viewers to watch with humanity.

“As the season progresses, this might be hard for some amongst you to understand, however, regardless of hurtful words and personal attacks. No one deserves to have injury wished upon them. Everyone deserves to be able to get safely to a place of rest. We ALL have a duty of care for one another. There may be a steadily growing front of TV-induced hatred for certain individuals, but at the end of the day, we can only be true to ourselves and try not to forget our humanity,” David wrote in a lengthy Instagram message.

Bosun Malia White, return Below Deck Med charter guest Roy Orbison Jr., and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares all responded to the message.

Pic credit: @DavidPascoe/Instagram

Pic credit: @DavidPascoe/Instagram

There’s no question viewers are passionate about Below Deck Mediterranean. Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia experienced hate during Season 5 for their actions, which are completely different on Season of the Bravo show.

However, David Pascoe is doing his part to shut down online hate against his Below Deck Med Season 6 costars as the drama heats up.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.