Roy Orbison Jr. on Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on his memorable Season 6 return

Captain Sandy shares what it was like to have Roy and his family on the show again. Pic credit: Bravo

Roy Orbison Jr. on Below Deck Mediterranean has a fan in Captain Sandy Yawn, who weighed in on his memorable Season 6 return.

The talented singer had quite a different experience the second time around. Bosun Malia White told chief stew Katie Flood the Orbison family was super chill, which they were during Season 5.

It turns out Roy had other plans for the charter.

Roy got hammered. At one point, he was screaming about jumping off the Lady Michelle into the water at night. Roy’s shenanigans went down as Captain Sandy, and the deck crew were in the middle of a night docking.

What did Captain Sandy say about Roy Orbison Jr on Below Deck Med?

Roy and his family were huge Captain Sandy fans before their first stint on the Bravo show. Meeting the captain in person was better than the family imagined. The Orbison’s have nothing but love for her.

Captain Sandy feels the same way about them too. She recently spoke to The Daily Dish regarding Roy’s return.

“Having him back was, it was like getting to have a do-over. And they’re so kind and, oh, as you can see, he had a lot of fun,” she shared, referring to the bad weather the Orbison clan experience last time around.

As for Roy’s drunken behavior, Captain Sandy has no issues with anything that went down on the charter.

“Oh, well, that’s their vacation. They can. They’re allowed, you know what I mean?” the captain expressed. “Here’s how we look at it: They’ve chartered the boat, so that’s their boat. They own it for that week, right? As long as they’re not breaking the law, they can do whatever they want.”

Captain Sandy did reiterate the guests can do what they want as long as it’s not illegal or harming another person.

Another Below Deck Med Season 6 cast member weighs in too

Despite Roy’s behavior, another Season 6 crew member is sharing how enjoyable it was to have them on board the luxury yacht.

Deckhand David Pascoe didn’t have a bad thing to say about Roy or his actions during the charter.

“@Royorbisonjr from my POV was nothing more than an incredible father and loving husband. It’s very easy to take a cheap shot based on a few minutes of video footage,” tweeted David.

Pic credit: @DavidPascoe91/Twitter

There’s no question that Roy Orbison Jr.’s wife Asa was angry with her husband’s behavior on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, as were their friends. The crew, including Captain Sandy Yawn, had only kind things to say about the singer.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.