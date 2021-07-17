Below Deck Med: David Pascoe talks Season 6 deck team, addresses Malia White crush

David is keeping it real when it comes to his Season 6 deck crew and bosun Malia. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star David Pascoe had addressed his crush on Malia White as he talks about the Season 6 deck team.

There’s no question the Lady Michelle deck crew are the coolest. David, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Lloyd Spencer are bringing the laughs on the hit Bravo show. After a dramatic-filled Season 5, their humor is a much-needed refreshing change.

David and the team have quickly become fan favorites. Only a handful of episodes have aired, but these guys have made quite the impression on viewers.

What did David say about his crush on Malia?

It’s no secret that David has a thing for his bosun. David has been pretty open on screen about his crush on Malia.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked David what he thought it would take to get Malia past her fear of relationships.

David replied, “Maybe me,” with a cheesy grin on his face.

Host Andy Cohen liked the comment letting David know the WWHL audience appeared to be all about a Malia and David romance.

When Below Deck Med Season 6 was filmed, Malia was fresh off her breakup with Season 5 chef Tom Checketts. She isn’t at all interested in a relationship, especially a boatmance.

#BelowDeckMed deckhands Mzi “Zee” Dempers and David Pascoe play a round of Never Have I Ever. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/Yq1eGtEcr7 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 13, 2021

Let’s not forget Malia already had a love triangle with Adam Glick and Wes Walton during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2.

David added more fuel to the fire that he and Malia may hook up this season when he did an Instagram Q&A session. The deckhand completely ignored the question asking if he gets with Malia.

Pic credit: @DavidPascoe/Instagram

Perhaps his allusiveness means something happens between the bosun and deckhand happens.

The Season 6 deck crew bond

Lloyd recently praised the Season 6 crew members, including Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia. David also had positive words to say regarding the captain via his Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @DavidPascoe/Instagram

As for how David feels about his fellow exterior crew members, he has nothing but love for them. David called them, even Malia, a “truly wonderful group of people.”

Even if the entire team gets along, they each have to have a favorite crew member, right? David didn’t want to admit his at first but ultimately told ScreenRant that Zee was his favorite.

Pic credit: @DavidPascoe/Instagram

David Pascoe from Below Deck Med Season 6 has viewers up in arms over his crush on Malia White. He’s not spilling any tea on the season or possible boatmance either.

Just like fans who are dying to know if Lexi Wilson quits this season, viewers need to keep watching the show to find out if David gets his crush.

Do you want to see a David and Malia hookup?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.