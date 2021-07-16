Lloyd Spencer praises Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, teases ‘a different kind of drama’ on Below Deck Med

Lloyd opens up about Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Lloyd Spencer praises Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White while teasing a different kind of drama on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

The deckhand has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his humor. Lloyd brings the laughs along with his pal Mzi “Zee” Dempers, which has been a refreshing change for viewers. Their vibe with fellow deckhand David Pascoe is off the charts too.

Thanks to the Season 6 trailer, viewers know Lloyd suffers an injury at some point. Lloyd hasn’t spilled any details but did reassure fans that he’s perfectly fine today.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lloyd Spencer praises Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White

The England native stopped by People magazine’s Reality Check to chat all things Below Deck Med. Lloyd admitted he watched previous seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Yes, he watched Season 5. Lloyd knows full well what went down between Hannah Ferrier, Captain Sandy, and Malia. However, he doesn’t hold that against them because his experience working with them was great.

“I got along well with Captain Sandy,” he stated. “It was quite nice from the initial meeting that she was going to see what we could do first before really cracking down on us. So, it will be nice to prove to her what we can do.”

Then Lloyd gushed over having Malia as bosun. It turns out Lloyd might be a bit greener on deck than viewers realized. Not as bad as Zee but certainly not as experienced as David.

“She’s probably one of the best people I could have had managing me coming into such a nerve-racking and exciting opportunity,” Lloyd said about Malia.

What else did Lloyd say about Below Deck Med Season 6?

Season 6 has brought a different kind of crew battle and drama to the Bravo show than Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Despite the deck team’s close bond, Lloyd promised there is drama, but it will be different than what viewers are used to seeing.

Lloyd was grateful that Bravo found a way to film the show amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were challenges though other seasons didn’t face. The crew would not have been in such dire straits when chef Mathew Shea left to have a doctor look at his knee if COVID-19 had not been an issue.

While plenty of the Lady Michelle crew didn’t get along, like Mathew and second stew Lexi Wilson, Lloyd didn’t have a bad thing to say about any of them. Lloyd did note the deck crew’s bond was the tightest all season.

The deckhand loved sharing a cabin with Zee and revealed David was one of the crew members he first jived with upon meeting him.

There’s still a whole lot of Below Deck Med Season 6 left, which means many more episodes of Lloyd Spencer entertaining fans with his witty remarks.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.