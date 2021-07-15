Below Deck Med: Mathew Shea has a message for Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux amid Dani Soares paternity test saga

Chef Mathew is getting involved with the Dani and Jean-Luc baby saga Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean’s chef, Mathew Shea, has a message for Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux amid Dani Soares paternity test saga.

The baby daddy drama between Dani and Jean-Luc has taken over the Below Deck family. It’s by far one of the biggest scandals to come out of the Bravo series.

Last month, Jean-Luc took to social media to share his side of the story, but it did nothing to help his case. The deckhand was dragged for his words about Dani.

Weeks after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion shed more light on the situation people still can’t get enough of the hot topic. Jean-Luc has become one of the most disliked people in the franchise. Even his Parsifal III crew members have no respect for him.

Chef Mathew is the latest member of the Bravo yachting franchise to speak out on the topic with a simple message to the deckhand.

What was chef Mathew Shea’s message for Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux?

Despite having his own drama on Below Deck Med Season 6, Mathew has chosen to share a message with Jean-Luc.

“Man up if it’s yours. come on, daddy,” the chef shared with Us Weekly.

Now, Mathew isn’t simply giving his two cents on a subject he knows nothing about. Dani and Mathew have become friendly since she reached out to him upon learning he joined Below Deck Mediterranean.

“We’ve messaged a little bit. She said, ‘If you need anything, I’m here.’ She was really kind. Her, Rachel Hargrove, and Alli Dore, I’ve spoken to the three of them in private messages. It’s nice to hear from them,” Mathew expressed to the weekly magazine.

The chef’s words to Jean-Luc come hot on the heels of Colin Macrae calling out the deckhand for his “f*****g disgusting” behavior. Colin has been an avid supporter of Dani and putting Jean-Luc in his place.

Chef Mathew makes waves on Below Deck Med Season 6

Below Deck Med Season 6 started off with a bang because of Mathew’s injury and anxiety. Since he returned to Lady Michelle yacht, Mathew has shined with his cooking skills.

However, he didn’t make the best first impression on the crew. Chief stew Katie Flood recently admitted that Mathew grows on people and gave him props for always being himself.

One person not clicking with Mathew is Lexi Wilson. The second stew has butted heads with the chef a couple of times, and the tension continues to mount between them. Lexi has defended her behavior on the Bravo show amid viewer backlash.

A preview clip for an upcoming episode features both Mathew and Lexi losing their minds, with one of them walking off the luxury yacht.

Stay tuned for more Mathew chaos. Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean is just getting started.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.