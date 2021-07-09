Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier shuts down trolls over plastic surgery allegations

Hannah is not here for people accusing her of having plastic surgery. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has shut down trolls over plastic surgery allegations.

Hannah is no stranger to online haters or putting them in their place. Thanks to five seasons on Below Deck Med, the blonde beauty knows how to hold her own, especially when it comes to those who try and shame her.

The latest incident involves trolls coming at Hannah with assumptions she has fillers or been under the knife, altering the look of her face.

Hannah shares candid selfie

Those who follow Hannah on social media know she’s an open book. The first-time mom shows off her baby girl Ava, her fiancé Josh and all her business ventures.

Yes, Hannah still shares her life with the public despite exiting Below Deck Mediterranean. Recently the Australian beauty took to Instagram to share a candid selfie.

Hannah was glammed up and looking gorgeous as she talked about being a woman and mom.

“It doesn’t happen very often these days, but I still love feeling like a woman every now and then instead of just a mum,” Hannah captioned the photo.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah shuts down the trolls

Although Hannah’s selfie was met with lots of love for the Bravo personality, the trolls also came out in full force. The topic on the haters’ minds was plastic surgery.

One user claimed the picture looked nothing like Hannah and expressed hope it was because of a filter, not filler or Botox. Hannah clapped back her fuller face was because of having baby Ava last Fall.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Another agreed with Hannah, saying it was baby weight. A hater blasted the user saying Hannah’s fuller face was fillers and to stop blaming the baby. The remark promoted Hannah to reply to the troll, declaring she’s never had filers while thanking the fan for kind words.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

When a user commented on Hannah’s eyes, she lost it after defending her looks so many times.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Luckily for Hannah, not all the remarks were mean or plastic surgery-filled. Several had nothing but love for the former chief stew, and she showed her appreciation for those people.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean has taken aim at the trolls who insist she has had plastic surgery. The first-time mom set the record straight that her fuller face is from baby weight, not fillers.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Hannah has used social media to stand up for herself. Earlier this year, she put the mom shamers on blast for criticizing her parental choices.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.