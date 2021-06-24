Katie Flood opens up about replacing Hannah Ferrier on Below Deck Med

Katie has big shoes to fill but she’s more than ready for the task. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood has opened up about replacing Hannah Ferrier on the hit Bravo show.

There’s no question Hannah was a fan favorite. The fallout of what went down between Hannah, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Malia White on Season 5 remains fresh for many viewers.

Katie is taking it all in stride, though. She’s fully aware of the popularity of her predecessor. However, becoming the chief stew on Below Deck Med was a challenge Katie happily accepted.

What Katie said about taking over for Hannah?

The only thing Katie asks as Season 6 kicks off is that fans give her a chance to showcase her style, work ethic, and personality. Of course, Katie and Hannah are very different, but hopefully, viewers will keep an open mind.

“Being a chief stew, okay, we all know the job. But every one of us have a different way of doing it or bring different strengths to the table. So, I just think it will be refreshing for the viewers, maybe,” Katie shared in an interview with E! News.

The New Zealand native took a moment to remind those upset Hannah’s no longer on Below Deck Mediterranean that Hannah’s living her best life. Hannah has admitted more than once that Season 5 would have been her last even if she hadn’t gotten fired.

Katie reminds fans she’s a person too

Viewers will inevitably compare Katie and Hannah, especially at the beginning of the season. Katie let those watching know she’s human too.

“You know, I’m not perfect. I am a human. I do have emotions. Things do affect me. You know, there’s so much pressure in this role, and then it’s like, you add the lack of sleep, the demanding guests, the drinking, like, all this stuff. It sort of boils up, and that’s when you have these emotional moments,” Katie spilled.

Hannah has shown her support for Katie too. On her podcast, the Australian beauty revealed that she reached out to her replacement to offer any assistance or guidance.

One person who knows what Katie faces taking over for a popular chief stew in the Below Deck family is Francesca Rubi. Chess replaced fan-favorite Kate Chastain on Season 8. Maybe Francesca can help Katie navigate what’s to come.

Katie Flood is the Below Deck Med Season 6 chief stew, and all she asks is that viewers give her a chance as she takes over for Hannah Ferrier. It’s a whole new season — time for people to move on and embrace the new crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.