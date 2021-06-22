Below Deck Med Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood dated Jack Stirrup– How long were they together?

Katie can be added to the list of Below Deck Med ladies who has romanced Jack. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood dated Season 4 alum Jack Stirrup.

Yes, it appears Katie has more ties to the hit Bravo show than viewers initially realized. The New Zealander has opened about her relationship with Jack, including discussing the face tattoo on his arm.

How long did Katie and Jack date?

The relationship between Katie and Jack was more than a fling. Katie spilled in a clip promoting the upcoming season of Below Deck Med that she knows Jack, and viewers will recognize her as the face on his arm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to a preview clip from Bravo and the Season 6 premiere dropping on Peacock, viewers saw Katie tell the crew about her romance with Jack. She kicks off by saying her ex worked for Captain Sandy Yawn.

Katie has nothing but love for her ex-boyfriend. The chief stew spilled that they were together for over a year and a half. She also shared they were madly in love with each other the entire time.

Like so many relationships in the yachtie world, Katie and Jack went their separate ways. The brunette beauty attributed their demise to being too young and too passionate at the time.

Katie admitted she knew they were never going to work. However, she also loved her time with Jack and has no regrets about the pivotal relationship in her life.

Katie’s the face of Jack’s tattoo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 viewers will remember that Jack has a massive face tattoo on his arm. The face now has a name, Katie Flood.

Jack shared in his confessional that he was really drunk when he got the ink. Katie added further insight into the story by sharing he got the tattoo days after they meant. She didn’t hide her shock or glee over the fact he permanently put her face on his body.

So far, Katie has only given viewers the cliff notes version of her time with Jack. The season has only just begun, though. There’s no way Katie won’t bring it up to Captain Sandy at some point.

Those previous season connections always provide juicy entertainment and good dirt for fans.

Chief stew Katie Flood’s relationship with Jack Stirrup has certainly given people something to talk about other than that fact that she is Hannah Ferrier’s replacement.

To watch the preview clip of Katie talking about her romance with click here.

Jack’s no stranger to boatmances. He and Aesha Scott had a heartfelt romance during Season 4. After the season they left the Sirocco, the relationship went bust when Jack reunited with his girlfriend back home.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.