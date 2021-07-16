Are Below Deck Med Season 6 ratings a hit or miss? Captain Sandy weighs in

Three episodes into Below Deck Season 6 and there’s some interesting feedback when it comes to ratings. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 ratings have been a hot topic since the premiere in June. Captain Sandy Yawn has weighed in on the show’s ratings and the new season too.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the return of Captain Sandy and bosun Malia White following their behavior last season. The outrage was at an all-time high, with several fans declaring they would boycott the show until those two are no longer on it.

All the backlash has made the ratings for Season 6 of Below Deck Med all that more important, at least from a viewer’s perspective.

Now that the season is a few episodes in, it’s time to examine if the season is a flop or not.

Are Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 ratings a hit or miss?

The first thing to understand before the ratings are discussed is the Below Deck Mediterranean is airing differently than any other season in the Below Deck franchise. New episodes of Below Deck Med Season 6 drop a week early on Peacock, which started with the premiere.

Yep, those who are willing or already have forked over the money for Peacock can gain early access to the yachting show. It’s a little confusing because Peacock viewers are a week ahead of Bravo viewers making spoilers inevitable.

The Twitter account @RatingsBravo has been keeping viewers up to date on ratings. According to the account, Season 6 Episode 1 had 1.135 million viewers (0.31 18-49 demo), while Season 6 Episode 2 had 1.155 million viewers (0.34 18-49 demo).

At a glance, it appears Season 6 is earning lower ratings than Season 5, which had 1.5 million viewers turn in for the premiere episode. However, two significant factors don’t make it an apples-to-apples comparison.

One, of course, is early access to Peacock. The second is that Season 5 aired amid the coronavirus pandemic during which many people were in lockdown. Season 6 is airing when people are enjoying life after being couped up for months.

Plus, the above ratings don’t include DVR watching, which is added in later.

What did Captain Sandy say about Below Deck Med Season 6 ratings?

Captain Sandy proudly showed off the Bravo ratings in a Facebook message thanking all the loyal viewers. She also spilled the season is just getting started.

Pic credit: @CaptainSandyYAwn/Facebook

There is no doubt the captain will share more information about ratings as she receives them.

Based on all the ways to watch Below Deck Med Season 6, it’s a pretty safe bet the show will end up being the highest-rated season in the franchise. The numbers Bravo’s pulling in are excellent and outpacing some of their other shows.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.