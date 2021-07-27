Below Deck Med: Will chef Mathew Shea pull a Rachel Hargrove and come back after rage quitting?

Chef Mathew abruptly left the Lady Michelle, just like chef Rachel Hargrove did on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Will chef Mathew Shea pull a Rachel Hargrove and come back rage quitting Below Deck Mediterranean? That’s the cliffhanger question viewers were left with after the most recent episode airing on Bravo.

Spoiler Alert Warning – the end of this article contains information from Below Deck Med Season 6 Episode 6, so stop reading if you don’t want any spoilers.

Season 6 continues to be all about who’s crazier second stew Lexi Wilson or chef Mathew. They have both brought the drama, and the season has barely just begun.

At this time, it’s a pretty safe bet that neither of them will make it until the end.

Mathew’s meltdown gave off Rachel vibes

There is no question that Mathew’s behavior gave viewers a sense of déjà vu. Mathew’s meltdown smashing the camera, yelling at production, and having crew members help him exit the boat was reminiscent of Rachel on Below Deck Season 8.

The big difference was Rachel unleashed in front of Captain Lee Rosbach, repeating her now-infamous phrase, “eat my cooter.” Mathew snuck away at night while Captain Sandy was sleeping and the rest of the crew members were still at dinner.

Rachel, like Mathew, packed her stuff and left the luxury yacht. However, the next day she regretted her reaction and asked Captain Lee to give her another chance. Captain Lee agreed to the second chance.

Mathew, though, is already on his second chance after anxiety and a bum knee had him missing day one of the first charter. Since the chef was on thin ice, the odds of him staying the full charter season are slim.

Plus, Captain Sandy is no Captain Lee when it comes to giving a person multiple chances, especially one that’s given her many problems.

Will Mathew Shea pull a Rachel Hargrove and return to Below Deck Med?

So does Mathew pull a Rachel and return to Below Deck Mediterranean, asking for his job back. The answer is yes.

It appears flying off the handle is something Mathew does, but at least he owns his actions. Mathew has a heart-to-heart with Captain Sandy, who agrees to let him stay for the next charter only.

The captain has a chef who’s in quarantine, which was prompted after Mathew’s first disappearance. However, he won’t be out of quarantine in time for the next charter. Captain Sandy was forced to let Mathew return, stressing it’s one and done for the chef.

Yes, chef Mathew Shea from Below Deck Med pulls a Rachel Hargrove and returns to the yachting, asking for his job back.

Unfortunately for him, his return will be short-lived. Mathew is unreliable, and the captain can’t have it amid a charter season occurring in the middle of a pandemic.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.