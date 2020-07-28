Eric Nichols selling his house- Leaving Las Vegas with Larissa Lima?

Fans first met Larissa Lima’s boyfriend, Eric Nichols, on 90 Day Fiance shortly after Larissa separated from her ex Colt Johnson.

When Larissa and Eric broke up shortly after they started dating, fans assumed that Eric was just a short-term rebound for her, but Larissa proved that theory wrong when she got back with Eric just nine weeks after the initial breakup.

The two are still together today, and rumors are swirling that it’s getting more serious.

Is Eric following Larissa out of Vegas?

Larissa announced earlier this month that she’s planning to move out of Las Vegas. The reality star didn’t say exactly where she wanted to move, but did say that she’s “exploring the change for a new begging in a different state.”

Now, eagle-eyed 90 Day fans have spotted a Facebook post by Eric offering up his home for sale.

Eric said in the post that he’s hoping to close the sale by August 25th, which is less than a month away. The asking price for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is $240,000.

Hilariously, Eric described the house as being “on national television” and “tucked in the back of the colda sac.” That ‘colda sac’ sure is tempting.

We’ll see more Eric on Happily Ever After this season

Fans have seen quite a bit of Eric this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

After a not-so-successful search for love, Larissa turned back to Eric for companionship. Her friends weren’t too happy about that decision, and Larissa was even kicked out of the house she shared with her friend Carmen for the relationship.

But alas, it seems to have all worked out for the best. Larissa and Eric quarantined together, and their relationship has surprisingly outlasted Colt and Jess’.

Fans can expect to see Larissa and Eric’s relationship continue to grow throughout the season.

Larissa has also been dealing with immigration issues- although she came to the US legally, the domestic violence charges she accrued during her turbulent relationship with Colt are jeopardizing her chances to stay in the country.

Despite the precarious immigration situation, Larissa has been living it up while in the states. She’s gotten all kinds of cosmetic work done and told her lawyer that she dreams of one day practicing law in the US.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what’s ahead for Larissa.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.