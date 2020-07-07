Larissa Lima reveals plan to leave Las Vegas

Larissa Lima is making plans to leave Sin City –the place she has called home for the past two years.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star has been living in Las Vegas since she moved from Brazil and married Colt Johnson, who also hails from the state.

After a short and tumultuous marriage, they decided to end things.

However, Colt still resides there, and so does Larissa, but not for long if she has her way.

The 33-year-old shared an important update with her Instagram followers about her plans for the future, and a big move is on the horizon.

Larissa shares her plans on Instagram

In a new Instagram post, Larissa shares a sexy poolside photo, clad in a red bikini and sunglasses.

She also posted a message about her plans to leave Vegas.

The 90 Day Fiance alum said in her caption, “For everyone that always asked if I would live in another state…. Vegas was my home for almost two years but now I’m exploring the change for a new begging in a different state.”

She added, “I still love Vegas and would miss all my friends, partners and pools. I’m very happy to think about the opportunity to start again and left my past buried definitely on the desert sands. I will keep you all posted on the journey. #90dayfiance #newlife”

Larissa didn’t share much information about which state she will move to next, nor did she give a timeline for the move.

However, fans have been sending her suggestions on where she should reside.

One person also made the speculation that the Brazilian beauty is headed to Florida, but Larissa quickly put that rumor to rest, saying it was all lies.

What about her boyfriend Eric?

It’s not clear if Larissa’s current beau Eric Nichols will be making the move with her to a new city.

He currently resides in Las Vegas after moving there from Colorado Springs. He owns a stunning three-bedroom home in Vegas, which he purchased in 2018. So it might be hard to just up and leave.

Larissa and Eric have had a rocky relationship over the past few months, including a few makeups and breakups.

However, the TLC alum recently stated in an Instagram Live video that she and Eric are still together.

If this is still the case, then the two might indeed be planning their new life together in a new city, where there’s little chance of her running into her ex.

Where do you think Larissa is heading next?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.