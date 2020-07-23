What did Eric do to Larissa on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Larissa Lima is going through a lot of drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

The Brazilian native is still living in the U.S after her divorce from Colt Johnson, but she’s on thin ice due to criminal domestic violence charges stemming from that relationship.

Larissa does not have a visa to permanently reside in the U.S, so throughout the season, we’ll see her fight to stay in America.

However, that’s not the only problem the brunette beauty has to worry about- she’s also having relationship issues.

Larissa started off the season as a single woman after a messy breakup with Eric Nichols, but the tides are turning for the former lovers.

Larissa gets kicked out after reuniting with Eric

In the latest episode, Eric and Larissa discussed their relationship and decided to rekindle their romance.

The decision was a costly one for Larissa; in the last episode, she lost both her friend Carmen and the room that Carmen allowed Larissa to live in.

Once Carmen found out that Larissa was seeing Eric once again, she kicked her to the curb.

The reality TV star, stuck in a country without family, friends, or even a job, didn’t have many options, so she called on Eric.

Larissa’s behavior has fans wondering why she even bothered leaving Eric in the first place.

What did Eric do to Larissa?

“My feeling for Eric is above all my relationship and bigger than I have felt for Colt,” she shared during an episode of the TLC show.

” I always was in love with Eric when we were dating, but I decide to break it up with him because of all the kind of relationship problems and I thought that he don’t admire me anymore.”

She also noted that towards the end of their relationship, they didn’t have sex anymore.

The 90 Day Fiance alum broke up with her beau via text message, and at one point, she even filed a police report against him.

Larissa decided to file the report when she was harassed by women online. She suspected that the women were somehow affiliated with or directed by Eric.

After several months of not speaking to one another, Larissa and Eric decided to meet up to work out their issues. It seems to have worked because the couple decided to give their relationship another shot.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.