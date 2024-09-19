Emily Simpson slammed as ‘insecure’ as RHOC preview shows her confronting Heather Dubrow

Things are going down between Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson on the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tensions were high after Heather’s fashion show left Emily feeling self-conscious.

In a preview scene for Episode 11 titled Singled Out, she confronts the mom of four and things go left.

We’ll see how it all plays out between the duo when the show airs in its entirety, but viewers are already reacting to the scene.

Emily is getting dragged on social media and dubbed “insecure” for sharing that she felt singled out among the cast (due to her larger size).

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Viewers knew that Emily wasn’t happy with how things went at the fashion show, as she expressed her feelings on camera during the event, but Heather had no idea.

Emily Simpson confronts Heather Dubrow in the RHOC teaser

Heather doesn’t remain in the dark for too long, as a preview clip shows Emily confronting her at a group event as they discuss Heather’s collaboration with fashion designer Susan Bender.

“What bothered me and what was hurtful to me was that… I was the only one that didn’t have anything on by Susan Bender. I had to bring my own pants,” says Emily.

“I didn’t know that,” responds Heather, as Emily tells her that at one point during the fashion show, she went into the bathroom and cried.

“I felt like I was singled out,” continues a tearful Emily. “I felt like I was the girl who couldn’t fit into the pants that everybody else had on. It really killed me.”

Meanwhile, a confused Heather exclaims in her confessional, “I think Emily has a great body. I don’t understand why all these insecurities are coming out now, towards me.”

#RHOC Sneak Peek: Emily talks to Heather about feeling singled out at her event. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/BJyywdaF23 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 18, 2024

RHOC viewers slam Emily as ‘insecure’

After the clip was posted on X, RHOC viewers had plenty to say about the situation.

“Her insecurities have nothing to do with Heather or this fashion event. She feels this way regardless + when we’re insecure it’s easy to find things to make an entire situation about ourselves,” wrote a commenter.

“Emily is so insecure it’s not even funny,” noted someone else. “She had a problem when Heather tried to pick out clothes for her to wear…when Heather meant no intention.”

An X user wrote, “Emily still gives big girl vibes but she’s literally the same size as the other girls just taller. She looks good but she definitely needs to work through her insecurities.”

Another added, “Emily whom I empathize with has a way of making her insecurities other people’s issue. Heather asked multiple times how she felt abd she didn’t say anything. It’s not on her …”

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @Culpochic/@hesfeliciano/@jamirtw03/@passthepearlz/X

What do you think of Emily and Heather’s beef? Tell us whose side you’re on in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.