RHOC’s Heather Dubrow called ‘insensitive’ and ‘calculated’ over preview scene with Emily Simpson

Heather Dubrow is getting dragged online over a preview scene that is set to air in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Episode 10, titled Catwalks and Catfights, will feature Heather’s fundraising efforts in the form of a fashion show.

The cast members are all participating in the charity, modeling outfits from brands that have partnered with Heather for the event.

However, things take a turn when Emily feels insecure about her body due to the types of outfits that are picked for her.

A snippet of the scene was posted online, and RHOC fans are already going off on Heather, calling her “calculated” and “insensitive.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Emily’s weight loss and commitment to fitness have been a major storyline this season, as her rigid gym schedule has become a point of contention in her household.

The mom of three has lost 40 pounds thanks in part to Ozempic, which she used to kickstart her weight loss. She also underwent liposuction and has been working hard in the gym to help with her progress.

Despite dropping the extra pounds, Emily still doesn’t fit the stick-figure mold like most of her castmates, and that causes insecurities in the upcoming episode.

Emily Simpson feels insecure about her body in the RHOC teaser

The teaser from Episode 10 shows Emily backstage with Heather as they pick outfits for her to model.

Things start on a sour note once Emily discovers that she and Alexis are modeling the same dress.

“If you put Alexis in a dress and it’s tiny and me in a dress and it’s big, I don’t feel like everyone else,” admits Emily in her confessional.

As Heather shows the brunette beauty her first look, she tells her “You get the big, long jacket,” which triggers Emily as well.

As she tries on the jacket, Heather tells her it looks good, but someone else exclaims, “It’s oversized”

“I’ve always been insecure about my arms, so when I hear ‘oversized’ it just immediately triggers a sensitive subject for me of like ‘oh because your arms can’t fit inside a normal size,'” Emily confesses.

Viewers accuse Heather Dubrow of being ‘calculated’ and ‘insensitive’ towards Emily

After the clip was posted online, RHOC viewers bashed Heather in the comments.

“I feel like Heather is very calculated and does little digs like this with Emily to the people she feels has wronged her…” said an Instagram user.

“Heather is very calculated and does it on purpose. She knows exactly what she is saying and doing,” reiterated someone else.

One commenter stated, “I think Heather likes to shame Emily. She’s always finding ways to point out her flaws. It’s weird.”

Another added, “Heather’s comments in this scene made me cringe, emphasizing ‘big Jacket’ and ‘oversized.’ Why even make these comments? Very insensitive.”

Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

Do you think Heather was being cruel or is Emily being too sensitive?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.