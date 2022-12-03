Emily Simpson showed off her tanned legs in short pajamas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Emily Simpson isn’t afraid to show a little skin.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has shared her glow-up with followers over the last few years.

Whether wearing a dress with a high slit or some grey and white pajamas while lying on her bed, Emily is all in.

The reality TV star shared a promo code for pajamas on her Instagram Story and showed off her toned and tanned legs.

Emily was enjoying the pajamas as she posed for a sultry shot.

She called them “cozy” while revealing her code for the discount.

Emily Simpson returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17

As viewers anticipate the return of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it seems Emily Simpson will be front and center this season.

Tamra Judge is returning after being gone for a few seasons, and she revealed that Emily was the biggest surprise for her, in a good way.

It will be interesting to see how the cast interacts with Tamra’s return. Emily and Gina Kirschenheiter appear to be solid, though, after last season, their contention is with Shannon Beador.

The show is expected to return early next year, and it’s been hinted that a lot of drama is to come. It’s reminiscent of earlier seasons of RHOC.

Emily Simpson gets real about her glow-up

The road to her glow-up wasn’t an easy one. It began with hip surgery, which turned into working out to strengthen her body again.

Since then, Emily Simpson has been honest about cosmetic surgery and what she had done to enhance her look. She’s talked extensively about her implant removal, her lower facelift, and a reverse tummy tuck.

Emily shared some of her workout routines on her Instagram Stories, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

She currently works out with her trainer, Paulina. Her routine consists of squats, push-ups, stairs, and more. Consistency is key, and Emily works hard to keep the body she has.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been in front of cameras for several seasons now, and since debuting, received comments about her weight. Emily hasn’t let it bother her, though she has been confident from the beginning.

Posing in pajamas may not be a big deal, but Emily Simpson made sure even the grey and white set looked sultry by posing on the bed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.