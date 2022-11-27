RHOC star Emily Simpson gives a close look at part of her exercise regime. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson continues to make momentous strides in her fitness journey and is seemingly more than happy to share it with her fans and followers online.

Since joining the hit Bravo show, Emily has really found herself and her voice amongst her fellow castmates.

And considering the upcoming season will see the return of another strong RHOC personality in Tamra Judge, it’s great that Emily has found her stride.

Add in that she’s also an attorney and mom to three biological and two step-daughters, and Emily is one busy woman.

Over on her social media, Emily regularly shares updates with her followers about all things health and beauty related, and much of that includes her variety of exercise and workout routines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent post to Instagram, Emily showed off her increased strength and killer curves once again in the hopes of helping to motivate her following.

RHOC alum Emily Simpson motivates followers with new look at her exercise routine

Taking to her Instagram, Emily shared a video montage of her putting in the effort to kill another workout.

The montage included Emily in several curve-hugging outfits. From bright pink leggings to do crunches on a park bench to several all-black looks for squats at the beach, Emily absolutely stunned throughout the video.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

The final shot of the video featured Emily standing in a parking lot with her feet together and performing a bicep curl with her right hand.

Her strength was evident as she posed with the other hand on her hip and her toned midriff could be seen between the band of her leggings and her teal to black faded crop top.

In her caption, Emily got real about the impact working out has had on her life.

“It helps with my anxiety, it grounds me psychologically and it allows me to have my own space where I can feel both physically and mentally strong,” her post read, in part.

Emily’s fitness journey follows her hip replacement surgery

Healing hasn’t been an easy road for the RHOC personality. Emily was open with fans, followers, and RHOC viewers when it came to her need for hip replacement surgery.

Prior to her surgery, Emily was consistently in immense pain and found herself very limited. Once she was able to undergo hip replacement surgery, Emily recommitted to her fitness and hired a personal trainer.

She’s lost weight throughout that time, but her confidence and continual desire to motivate others is what really stands out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.