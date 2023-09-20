Emily Simpson feels like herself again as she celebrates 40-pound weight loss

Emily Simpson has been feeling and looking good after taking control of her health, and she just hit a milestone.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showcased her 40-pound weight loss in a recent post while putting in some hard work at the gym.

This has become the new norm for the mom of three, who now feels like her old self again.

Bravo viewers met Emily in Season 13, and she appeared confident despite not fitting in with the rail-thin women in the OC.

However, we didn’t know that she had gained 40 pounds before joining the show and was trying to get comfortable with her new body.

The 47-year-old confessed to using Ozempic and going under the knife several months ago, but she’s also been working out heavily in the gym, which has been paying off.

The RHOC star posted a snippet of her workout in a new Instagram video, along with before and after snaps of her transformation. She also shared a little backstory about her weight gain before joining the Housewives franchise.

“Around age 42 I gained 40 pounds and it wasn’t until now (age 47) that I was able to finally get it off and feel like my old self again,” Emily confessed.

She made it clear in the caption that her new size didn’t deter her from wearing a “bathing suit on TV for 5 years” nor did she feel “ugly or not confident in myself or my body. Not once.”

Nonetheless, Emily is happy where she is now and admitted that she feels mentally and physically at her strongest.

“I will continue to improve myself daily. My only competition is Me ❤️💪🏻” she noted.

Emily Simpson has a message for the haters

Emily Simpson has been getting a lot of hate since she started her weight loss journey, as she has been called out several times for taking the easy way out.

She’s already admitted that she went under the knife for liposuction because she had insecurities about her arms, and despite working out they would not slim down.

She also had a breast reduction, and before her surgeries, she used Ozempic to kickstart her weight loss.

That didn’t sit well with some people, but Emily had a message for the haters who have continued to blast her online.



“for those of you who are always kind and comment positive things…I appreciate you!” wrote Emily. “For the haters out there. I love you too! You motivate me daily to lift harder and eat better ❤️💪🏻🙌.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.