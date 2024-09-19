RHOC: Season 18, Episode 11: Shannon and Vicki’s live tour

The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to deliver high-stakes drama in Season 18, and Episode 11, titled Singled Out, airing on September 19, promises no less.

This season airs every Thursday night on Bravo.

For viewers without cable, the series is available to stream live through services like Sling TV and Fubo, which offer live TV packages that include Bravo.

This provides multiple viewing options for fans to watch the drama unfold each week, even without traditional television access.

This episode centers around the dynamic lives of the cast members as they navigate personal milestones and public appearances.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis reads as follows: “Shannon and Vicki head to St. Louis for their live show tour; Heather and Alexis attend the GLAAD Awards; Tamra and Katie’s daughters bond over similar childhood experiences; Jenn hosts a poolside party.”

Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson go on a tour

One of the main storylines follows Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson heading to St. Louis for a live show tour. Vicki, a Real Housewives veteran, is known for her bold personality and no-nonsense attitude, which promises plenty of entertainment onstage and off.

Fresh from a string of emotional challenges this season, Shannon seems ready to embrace the excitement of the tour while potentially clashing with her castmates. Tensions still run high from previous confrontations.

Meanwhile, back in Orange County, Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino attend the prestigious GLAAD Awards, a significant event supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Heather, a fan favorite, is known for her class and composure. It will be interesting to see how her friendship with Alexis, a divisive figure in the past, evolves as they navigate this glamorous event.

The episode’s emotional core comes through when Tamra and Katie’s daughters bond over their shared childhood experiences.

Jennifer Pedranti plays hostess in this episode, inviting the cast to a pool party. Pool parties on Real Housewives often serve as a backdrop for conflict, and this one is expected to be no different.

Unresolved tensions between several cast members, particularly Shannon and Heather, could lead to explosive confrontations. Jenn’s hosting skills will undoubtedly be tested as she tries to keep the event light-hearted amidst the simmering drama.

Recap of episode 10: Catwalks & Catfights

The drama peaked in the previous episode, Catwalks & Catfights when the ladies attended a high-fashion event that quickly turned sour.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson found themselves at odds with Heather after an explosive confrontation about loyalty.

Tamra also found herself in the middle of a dispute between Shannon and Heather, which led to raised voices and hurt feelings, setting the stage for unresolved tensions leading into Episode 11​.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.