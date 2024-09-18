Teresa Giudice and Kelly Dodd discuss Shannon Beador’s ‘extortion’ and ‘blackmail’ on RHOC

Shannon Beador has been getting a lot of support from fellow Bravo stars amid a rough Season 18 with her as the main character.

Former Countess Luann de Lesseps and Beverly Hills Housewives Erika Jayne recently came to her defense and now two more Bravolebrities are expressing sympathy at Shannon’s predicament.

This time it’s Teresa Giudice and Kelly Dodd sounding off on the drama playing out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The controversial pair joined forces for a recent podcast episode and didn’t hold back.

The major topic of conversation was Alexis Bellino and her fiance John Janssen’s blackmail and extortion attempts against the 60-year-old.

Shannon is being accused of owing her ex $75,000, but when she refused to repay the alleged loan, he threatened to release videos that could ruin her life.

Teresa Giudice and RHOC alum Kelly Dodd discuss the ‘extortion’ and ‘blackmail’ of Shannon Beador

Kelly was a guest on the latest episode of Teresa’s podcast, Turning the Tables and the duo discussed RHOC.

The OG read a fan question asking Kelly if she thinks John and Alexis are blackmailing Shannon.

“Yeah, I mean one hundred percent they are extorting her,” Kelly responded. “You say pay the 75,000 or else I’m going to show these proof of tapes.”

“I think that’s blackmailing right,” interjected Teresa.

“That’s blackmailing of course; that’s 100 percent extortion,” added Kelly.

Meanwhile, Kelly reasoned that the RHOC star should take the couple to court for their behavior adding, “If I were Shannon I’d go after them for extortion.”

Teresa admits she felt bad and reached out to Shannon

After Kelly gave Teresa the lowdown on John’s lawsuit against Shannon, the RHONJ star admitted that she felt bad for what the mom of three was going through.

She revealed that she reached out to Shannon when the show started airing.

“I did text Shannon, I said keep being strong, and keep your head up,” Kelly stated.

During the podcast, the duo also discussed another controversial RHOC star, Tamra Judge and they have quite a bit in common as they both have a tumultuous relationship with the 57-year-old.

Teresa read another fan question asking Kelly who she was siding with, in the recent social media feud between Tamra and Jennifer Aydin.

Kelly wasn’t aware of what had transpired between the duo, but she already knew whose she was siding with, and it wasn’t Tamra.

“She’s a sociopath. She’s an awful person, I can’t stand her,” exclaimed Kelly. “I’m Team Jennifer.”

Check out Kelly and Teresa’s full podcast chat below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.