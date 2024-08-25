Kelly Dodd praises Shannon Beador for cutting Tamra Judge out of her life: ‘Good pushing Tamrat out’

Kelly Dodd may no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she still watches along and offers commentary on whatever’s happening on the Bravo hit.

Earlier this week, she opened up on social media about not watching the latest episode because it shows Shannon Beador breaking down over the continued drama between John Janssen and Alexis Bellino.

The episode surprisingly ended on a hopeful note when Shannon and Tamra Judge squashed their beef and seemingly reached an understanding with one another.

However, we already know that something else happens that tears the pair apart again, and Kelly may have just teased us about what goes down.

It all happened when Shannon shared photos of herself, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Emily Simpson, revealing she had a day out on Saturday.

“Good pushing Tamrat out,” Kelly wrote in the comments section, indicating that Shannon is the person who called time her friendship with Tamra.

Of course, the two ladies repaired things during Thursday’s episode, but our best guess is that Tamra will continue to align with Alexis and say stuff about Shannon that gets back to her.

Tamra has been feeling the heat

Throughout the first six episodes of RHOC Season 18, Tamra made countless horrible comments to and about Shannon following her DUI arrest, which seemingly pushed their relationship to the point of no return.

However, the pair worked through their issues when they met for dinner, and Tamra realized the gravity of Shannon’s situation as her legal battle with John heated up.

Tamra has felt the heat on social media and has started to sympathize with Shannon’s situation, so maybe they will be able to hash things out at the reunion.

Shannon and Kelly are in a good place

The good news is that Shannon has many friends on the cast who have offered her support throughout the season, so she’s not been entirely alone in this battle with Tamra and Alexis.

Kelly and Shannon had their ups and downs throughout their five seasons on the show together, but if Kelly is still offering support, they seem to be in a very good place.

Kelly was fired from the show after the less-than-stellar reaction to Season 15 because RHOC was going too far in the wrong direction, and there’s a good chance she won’t return in any capacity.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.