Tamra Judge says ‘Everyone hates me’ amid RHOC feud with Shannon Beador

Tamra Judge has been feeling the heat since The Real Housewives of Orange County returned to Bravo earlier this summer.

The long-running cast member has been criticized for her treatment of one-time friend Shannon Beador following her DUI arrest.

On-screen, Tamra has been revealing stories of Shannon secretly drinking to her co-stars and implying that she’s a bad person.

It’s been uncomfortable but not as painful as Tamra joining forces with Alexis Bellino to take down Shannon.

The above has turned the tide on Tamra this season, and the backlash doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

It’s been so bad that former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has defended Tamra like it’s an Olympic sport.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Tamra admitted that “everyone hates me this season” in response to the criticism.

Tamra revealed that she is aware that it looks like she’s a “bad friend” to Shannon, but she finds it “frustrating” to watch someone who drinks making the “same mistakes over and over again.”

Tamra says Shannon’s life is in ‘shambles’

“There are going to be times when you just reach a breaking point where you can’t do it anymore. And that was my reality when the cameras went up.”

Tamra characterized Shannon’s life as in “shambles,” revealing that her former friend would call her “crying almost daily.”

Earlier this season, Tamra alleged that Shannon had been speaking about her behind her back and that they could repair things if Shannon owned up to it.

Throughout the first six episodes of RHOC, Tamra has been doing all the talking about Shannon.

Things took an explosive turn at a cast dinner earlier this month when Tamra continually called out Shannon’s drinking, and the truth is, it didn’t come off like a concerned friend.

Fans have been calling out Tamra’s behavior because this isn’t how you treat a friend.

Many people believe that Tamra is using Shannon for a storyline, which is pretty despicable if true.

The sad part of this feud is that it shows no sign of slowing down.

The entire season has been filmed except for the reunion, and the pair are still at odds, leading us to believe that the reunion may not have much semblance of resolution.

Perhaps Tamra will be more open to mending fences because the uproar from fans has been so furious.

Tamra and Alexis have banded together

Then again, her new friendship with Alexis could prevent such a thing. Only time will tell.

Alexis has also been feeling the heat because she believes Shannon needs to clear John Janssen’s name.

Alexis, who returned as a friend this season after several years away, is also threatening to expose footage of Shannon following her DUI arrest.

It’s insane that someone can hold that kind of thing over someone’s head, but even worse, it’s being televised for all to see.

Shannon reaches a breaking point in the next episode, and fans have been trashing Bravo for allowing this behavior towards her to go unchecked.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.