Teddi Mellencamp defends Tamra Judge’s treatment of Shannon Beador on RHOC: ‘You don’t have that much anger without love’

Tamra Judge has been criticized by many fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County this summer.

The big issue is her treatment of former BFF Shannon Beador.

Shannon has been going through it during Season 18 in the aftermath of her DUI arrest and the breakdown of her relationship with John Janssen.

Instead of being there for Shannon, Tamra joined forces with John’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, in what many fans believe is a takedown of Shannon.

During a cast gathering earlier this month, Tamra made countless digs about Shannon’s sobriety, which didn’t win her any more fans.

Since Tamra is the host of Two Ts In A Pod, the podcast brought in The Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Nepola to help Teddi Mellencamp recap new episodes of RHOC.

Alexia Nepola says Tamra Judge is being “really harsh” on Shannon. Teddi says “you don’t have that much anger without love.” #RHOC pic.twitter.com/hSt2K0QWvD — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 20, 2024

It would be odd to have Tamra offering her sentiments since, you know, she’s a pivotal part of the reality hit.

Teddi has been a devoted Tamra defender for years, which makes sense, considering they host the podcast together.

Teddi defends Tamra again

In a recent episode of the podcast, while recapping RHOC, Alexia said that Tamra is coming off “really harsh” towards Shannon, which elicited the following response from Teddi:

“I mean, I think you don’t have that much anger without love, and I think that’s the problem.”

“If you don’t really care about somebody, you’re just going to be like whatever, you know?”

Teddi said that Tamra “loves hard, and she fights hard.”

Alexia revealed her hope that Tamra would find her way back to Shannon and that they could work out their issues because they were great friends in the past.

“Don’t hold your breath,” Teddi said in response.

Will Shannon and Tamra make up?

With so much drama brewing between Shannon and Tamra before filming, the show presented the perfect opportunity for them to patch things up.

Now that filming has wrapped, they’re still calling each other out in interviews, so there seems to be no way forward for them.

With the reunion for Season 18, maybe they’ll be forced to hash out their differences.

Long-running feuds can derail excellent Real Housewives shows. If you’re in denial, look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

That show is headed for a reboot after cast dynamics got so bad.

Of course, RHOC is nowhere near that level, but producers may nix Tamra or Shannon after the season is over if they don’t work through their issues.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.