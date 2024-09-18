Viewers have tough questions for the RHOC cast as Andy Cohen teases reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is the most entertaining than it’s been in years and it’s not over yet.

There are still more episodes left before the season ends, but the cast is already prepping for the highly anticipated reunion.

Host Andy Cohen threw out his usual request on social media, asking viewers to send in their questions.

It’s not surprising that the people who responded had a lot of questions for Alexis Bellino and Tamra Judge.

Shannon Beador’s name was also in the mix because many of the questions referenced the mom of three.

She’s been the main storyline this season, thanks to Alexis her fiance John Janssen and Tamra.

Between calling out her drinking, accusing her of lying, and threatening to release damaging videos of the 60-year-old, it’s fair to say the trio has made Shannon’s life a living hell.

They will have a lot to answer for at the upcoming RHOC reunion.

Andy Cohen asks for questions from RHOC viewers in preparation for the reunion

Andy Cohen has been getting some heat this season for allowing the return of Alexis, but he won’t be in the hot seat at the Season 18 reunion.

The big event is fast approaching, and Andy and his team is getting ready to rehash the season.

The Bravo executive posted a message on X asking RHOC fans to send in their questions for the cast.

“My team is gearing up for the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY REUNION!” wrote Andy. “Tweet me your questions NOW for the ladies and let me know where you’re from in the question!”

Pic credit: @andy/X

RHOC viewers had lots of questions for Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino

Tamra and Alexis have been dubbed the villains for this season and RHOC viewers are trying to hold them accountable.

It’s not surprising that most of the questions sent to Andy were for the controversial duo amid their feud with Shannon Beador.

“Question for Alexis and Tamra,” someone wrote. “Shannon is at the most vulnerable state after dealing with the DUI and then having to pay $75k to John. Why continue to bully her and make her feel worse about everything…”

The next was for Alexis, “did John want you to go on the show and fight his battle? That’s how it appears to the viewers, especially after he offered to pay you what you would loose in support from your ex.”

Someone else asked “Alexis, why do you want to show the video to the group, isn’t it illegal to do so in the state of California?”

Another one for Tamra was, “Why is it okay to go after Jen and Shannon, but they can’t go after you and the issues you have with your daughter?”

Pic credit: @hiddendragon24/@joyrosenberg/@taytay_savior/@ChampagneNando/X

Do you have any questions for the RHOC cast? Share them in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.