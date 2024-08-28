Emily Simpson blasted for blaming her bad childhood on why she’s mean to Jen Pedranti

Emily Simpson has been accused by her best friend, Gina Kirschenheiter of being meaner than normal and viewers agree.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been chastising newbie, Jennifer “Jen” Pedranti about her money woes this season.

It’s unclear why Emily is so invested in Jen’s issues but she’s called out the blonde beauty several times, lately for rocking a fancy Rolex despite owing thousands in unpaid rent.

Jen has since moved in with her boyfriend Ryan who’s been footing the bill while she awaited the settlement from her divorce.

Gina Kirchenheiter has been directly affected by Jen’s situation since she was the one who co-signed for her to get the rental.

The newly minted real estate agent is concerned that Jen’s negligence could affect her reputation in the industry.

As for how that has affected Emily, it has nothing to do with her whatsoever.

However, in a preview for Episode 8, the mom of three tells her husband Shane Simpson that her meanness towards Jen stems from her childhood.

Emily blames childhood trauma for being mean to Jennifer Pedranti

A teaser for the upcoming episode, titled, Once a Traitor, Always a Traitor shows a conversation between Emily and her husband Shane as she gives him the lowdown on their cast trip.

“I don’t think I’m a mean person,” says Emily as she relays the events of the La Quinta trip where Gina called out her behavior.

During the chat, the RHOC star admits that she has been mean to Jen, but blames her behavior on her rocky relationship with her mom.

“I feel like her personality is kind of like a lack of accountability and it just reminds me of my mom,” says the 48-year-old tearfully.

Emily shares more about her sad childhood as the clip cuts to her confessional as she adds, “Yes I’m aggressive or mean, but I had to be.”

RHOC viewers slam Emily for making excuses for her behavior

Emily’s tears might have worked on Shane, but RHOC fans weren’t buying her excuses.

“Yes you are a mean girl but when you are Tamra friend you tend to become a mean girl,” said a commenter.

“Isn’t Emily explaining her childhood as an excuse for being mean also a lack of accountability?” questioned someone else.

“There is no excuse for your behavior towards Jen,” an Instagram user wrote.

Someone exclaimed, “She’s making excuses for being mean at her big age.”

RHOC fans weigh in. Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

Do you think Emily used her childhood as an excuse for her behavior? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.