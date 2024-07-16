RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti scores six-figure settlement in her divorce

Jennifer Pedranti opened up about her financial issues in The Real Housewives of Orange County premiere, sharing that she and her kids were evicted from their home.

However, things have turned around for the second-season newbie as she scored a major victory while finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, William Pedranti.

Jennifer walked away with a six-figure settlement plus monthly support for their kids, and we’ll likely see this play out in Season 18.

We recently learned some details about her financial troubles when she revealed that her divorce was taking longer than expected.

After William stopped paying his share of the rent, Jennifer fell behind, and she was later hit with an eviction notice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, her only option was to move in with her fiance, Ryan Boyajian. In the upcoming episode, the 47-year-old will break the news to her kids as her storyline continues.

RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti scores a six-figure settlement in her divorce

While the RHOC star didn’t walk away with millions in cash, she was awarded a six-figure sum of $267,811 “in order to equalize the division of the community assets and debts,” as per court documents obtained by In Touch.

She was also awarded a retirement account and two bank accounts and will retain all interest in her company, Devi Rebel Yoga.

William was also ordered to pay Jennifer $4,674 per month in child support for four of their kinds and an additional $1,735 per month in spousal support.

Jennifer’s ex-husband walked away with a much more significant sum—$535,000, the total net proceeds from selling their Ladera Ranch home.

He also kept several bank accounts and three vehicles and retained all interest in his company, Pedranti Construction Management.

Jennifer and William were awarded all the money they earned after their split, and the parties would split all employment-related childcare costs equally.

The former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their four minor children, who will continue to reside with Jennifer.

Jennifer Pedranti owed $24,000 in unpaid rent

At the time of filming Season 18, Jennifer was still in the midst of her divorce and was facing eviction.

The RHOC star was forced to move out of her previous home after it was sold. She later moved into another rental but could not keep up with the hefty rent.

Her dad and fiance Ryan had to jump in and help with some of Jennifer’s expenses, but it wasn’t enough to prevent her from getting evicted.

In one scene, she told Ryan, “I’ve been talking to my landlord. Just to catch myself up on rent, I feel like it was a number like 24,000 [dollars] or something.”

That’s when Ryan suggested that Jennifer move in with him, and we’ll see how the kids respond to that suggestion in the upcoming episode.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.