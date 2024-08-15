RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti responds to glam criticism: ‘Just over here being broke’

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has been filled with drama.

Unsurprisingly, the women are at odds, but the information about Jennifer Pedranti’s money woes has further divided the cast.

Viewers learned the yoga instructor was behind on her rent and had been evicted from the rental Gina Kirschenheiter helped her get into.

Gina and Jennifer met for a sitdown after the situation hit a boiling point. It didn’t go well.

Since learning of Jennifer’s financial issues, Emily Simpson has been one of her biggest critics and won’t stop anytime soon.

However, Emily isn’t the only one paying attention to Jennifer’s actions. Viewers have also been paying attention.

Jennifer Pedranti claps back at critic over glam

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has been challenging for Jennifer Pedranti.

She has received several comments about her lifestyle amid her financial situation being made public, and that was no different on a recent Instagram share.

Jennifer gave a shoutout to her glam team while sharing herself in front of a green screen. Her caption talked about her “village,” including her glam team, a stylist, and others who helped her feel her best.

Critics flocked to the comment section after what has played out on Season 18.

One wrote, “After all your money problems and you get glam? No hate just funny.”

However, Jennifer didn’t let anyone get away with throwing shade.

She responded, “obviously… just over here being broke and sacrificing meals for glam.. it is hate, and it’s not funny. But I get it, a lot of people believe everything they see, can’t fault you.. Xo”

Jennifer Pedranti’s situation causes tension among Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County will highlight the tension between besties Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Emily continues to comment on what Jennifer Pedranti is doing while her financial issues are mounting, and Gina feels like she is being hard on her.

Gina doesn’t like Tamra Judge’s influence on her friend, which becomes a point of contention between the two. However, we know in real time that Emily and Gina are still close, so it doesn’t ruin their friendship.

With the Season 18 reunion approaching, it will be interesting to see how the women resolve the issues plaguing them and how new friendships have blossomed since filming wrapped.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.