The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, Episode 6: Gina blames Tamra for Emily Simpson’s behavior

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is setting the stage for more explosive drama.

RHOC Season 18, Episode 6 airs on August 15.

Fans can catch up on the drama by streaming the episode the next day on Peacock.

The ongoing tensions between the Housewives show no signs of cooling down. Gina Kirschenheiter is now directing her frustrations at Tamra Judge, whom she believes is influencing Emily Simpson’s increasingly confrontational behavior.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the cast members will be divided between two trips in the upcoming episode. One group will head to La Quinta for a girls’ getaway, while the other will make their way to Tamra’s Big Bear house.

As always, these trips are expected to serve as a backdrop for bonding and brewing conflicts.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, Episode 6: Emily continues to criticize Jennifer

In a preview of the episode, Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow meet to discuss the fallout from a disastrous dinner the night before. Emily is seen doubling down on her criticism of Jennifer Pedranti, accusing her of flaunting her wealth while allegedly owing money to others. Meanwhile, Heather feels betrayed by Gina, who she believes should have informed her earlier about the paparazzi rumors spread by Katie Ginella.

The tension escalates when Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti discuss the previous evening’s events while relaxing on the beach. Jennifer mentions that Gina had commented on how her friendship with Tamra seems to have changed Emily, making her more aggressive. Gina goes so far as to describe Emily and Tamra’s dynamic as a competition to see who can be the “bigger b***h,” a far cry from the friend she used to know​.

Back in Orange County, Gina, Heather, and Shannon Storms Beador spend time shopping. Gina admits that Heather is upset with her, further straining their relationship. Shannon, on the other hand, tries to distance herself from Tamra’s comments about her drinking, determined not to let them affect her. This moment underscores Shannon’s ongoing struggle with her castmates over accusations related to her alcohol consumption​.

How many episodes are left in RHOC Season 18?

The season will feature 10 episodes. Episode 7 will air on August 22.

As the episode unfolds, viewers can expect more clashes, particularly as the housewives navigate the fragile alliances and underlying tensions defining Season 18. The show’s ability to blend moments of humor with intense emotional confrontations keeps fans coming back, eagerly anticipating each twist and turn in the ongoing saga of the RHOC​.

With relationships fraying and tempers flaring, Episode 6 promises to be another installment in what is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.