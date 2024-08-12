Heather Dubrow accuses Katie Ginella of “superfan behavior” as RHOC feud intensifies

Heather Dubrow has been caught up in a random feud with new Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Katie Ginella.

It all started when Katie accused Heather of staging paparazzi photos at Disneyland last year.

To make matters worse, Katie gossiped about it before it was brought to Heather, who wondered why her new castmate was coming for her.

As the countless other entries in the Real Housewives franchise have proven, it’s not unusual for cast members to go after franchise veterans.

The truth is Katie has a screenshot of a conversation with her friend, whom she claims is in the industry.

She asked whether Heather had called the paparazzi to alert them to her whereabouts.

Katie’s receipts don’t amount to much

According to the screenshot, Katie’s friend responded that her theory was correct.

To most viewers, Katie’s proof doesn’t hold much water because anyone can manipulate a text conversation, so it’s not exactly the receipt she thinks it is.

It’s unclear why Katie is coming in hot for Heather, but the feud seems likely to last throughout the entire season because the official trailer showcased plenty of screaming matches.

Plus, they’ve been taking jabs at each other in the media well after filming, hinting they don’t get much resolution.

In the latest RHOC After Show, Heather was asked about the drama, and it was clear that she was still upset with Gina Kirschenheiter over it.

Heather is over her friends causing problems

It turned out that Gina knew about what Katie was saying months before it was captured on the Bravo cameras.

Heather knows a thing or two about feuding with new cast members, as her feud with Noella Bergener attests.

In fact, Heather has called Katie “Noella 1.5,” so it seems this is not slowing down.

In the After Show, Heather was puzzled about why Katie brought it up in the first place before accusing her new nemesis of “superfan behavior.”

It’s one of the many feuds at the center of RHOC Season 18, which has already featured Shannon Beador vs. Alexis Bellino & Tamra Judge, and Gina Kirschenheiter vs. Jennifer Pedranti.

With the season still in its infancy, there’s potential for a lot of drama.

It has truly been filled with excellent storylines so far, which is great considering it’s been on the air for almost twenty years.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.