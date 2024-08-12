Teddi Mellencamp leaps to Tamra Judge’s defense amid Tres Amigas drama

Teddi Mellencamp was once a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the years since then, she’s hosted a podcast alongside The Real Housewives of Orange County veteran Tamra Judge.

The most recent episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast found Teddi joined by The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola, and they wasted no time diving into the RHOC Season 18 drama involving the Tres Amigas.

This time last year, Tamra participated in live shows with her then-friends Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

However, Tamra has distanced herself from the two women and the narrative on RHOC is that she walked away and left her friends between a rock and a hard place.

Shannon verbalized how this decision from Tamra had had a knock-on effect on her finances.

Tamra is feeling the heat on and off-screen

Tamra has faced criticism because of her newfound bond with former enemy Alexis Bellino, who is now dating Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

It’s been a complicated web of drama that shows no signs of slowing down on- and off-screen. While it’s excellent for RHOC viewers because there’s so much happening, it must be taxing on everyone involved.

While speaking with Alexia, Teddi quickly said good things about her friend.

“First and foremost, Vicki and Shannon, can you know spin whatever narrative they want,” the RHOBH alum shared. “But I know for a fact that Tam was very upfront with the women, and Paris, the rep.”

“Shannon’s financials should not be Tamra’s issue. Tamra’s not somebody to be afraid to tell somebody no,” Teddi affirmed before dropping a bombshell. “Paris, the rep, he actually no longer works with Vicki and Shannon.”

That’s a pretty significant shift because the representative was shown to be interested in quickly getting other shows off the ground.

What could have changed in the time since that was filmed? That’s clearly what Teddi wants her listeners to wonder.

That said, it’s possible Shannon and Vicki sought out someone else to handle their shows because it’s not like it would be called “Tres Amigas” with just two of them present.

The good news for viewers is that there’s plenty more drama to come between Tamra and her former friends because many believe she went too far during Gina Kirschenheiter’s recent dinner party.

RHOC Season 18 has been solid

In RHOC news, Heather Dubrow has accused Katie Ginella of “superfan behavior.”

The two became involved in a feud when the new housewife claimed that Heather staged paparazzi snaps at Disneyland.

Yes, that’s an actual storyline. It may sound petty, but it’s fun for the show amid the darker drama between the Tres Amigas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.