Tamra Judge fires back at ‘dumb and dumber’ Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson over Tres Amigas drama

Tamra Judge is at odds with Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

That much we’ve known for months now.

At one point, the trio was inseparable and called themselves the Tres Amigas. They managed to turn it into quite a money-making opportunity.

They had merchandise and were performing shows, but things hit a significant snag when Tamra had a falling out with Shannon and Vicki late last year.

As a result, the Tres Amigas were no more.

Tensions kicked up a notch on Thursday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County when Shannon and Vicki discussed Tamra’s decision not to continue the show.

It makes sense that she’d want to stay away from potentially toxic situations.

You don’t want to hit the road with enemies right?

Tamra Judge speaks out

In any case, Tamra took to social media after the latest episode aired to claim that “Dumb and Dumber” didn’t ask her to do another Tres Amigas show.

“The agent did, and I responded to him. They knew why I didn’t want to move forward,” she added, sharing several screenshots.

In them, Tamra told the person who asked her to do a show that she “no longer” wishes “to do business with Shannon or Vicki.”

“They both continue to talk negatively about me to others and feed their disgusting friend [redacted] information about my life that she repeats on her podcast,” Tamra dished. “That’s not the kind of people/friends I want to continue to do business with.”

Dumb and Dumber didn’t ask me to do another Tres Amigas show. The agent did, and I responded to him. They knew why I didn’t want to move forward… #RHOC pic.twitter.com/cfPNMj1UPF — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) August 2, 2024

It seems Tamra has stuck to her guns in the months since RHOC Season 18 finished filming because she remains very much apart from her former friends.

Instead, she’s focused on nurturing her friendship with Alexis Bellino, who returned this season to go up against Shannon.

Tamra has been opening up about her experience with Shannon

Tamra has been known to post on social media about her sentiments on certain aspects of the show, giving viewers a lot to think about.

However, she was recently accused of using Shannon’s DUI arrest as a storyline, which she vehemently denied.

Tamra and Shannon will face off in next week’s episode, and the first teaser hints that they’ll get involved in a screaming match over Alexis.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like there’s a way forward for the former friends, especially now that filming has wrapped and they’re still exchanging insults.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.