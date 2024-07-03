Tamra Judge shuts down a fan who said she used Shannon Beador for RHOC storyline: ‘She turned on me’

Tamra Judge is no stranger to drama.

Having spent years as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s been caught up in her fair share of arguments.

With the RHOC Season 18 premiere fast approaching, the 56-year-old has been sharing insights into the upcoming episodes with fans on social media.

Bravo went one step further and shared a sneak peek at the season premiere for fans on Tuesday evening, and it’s clear that some fans believe Judge has ulterior motives in her feud with Shannon Beador.

The season premiere picks up after Beador’s DUI arrest and focuses on the distance between her and some of her cast members.

There’s also an elephant in the room: Alexis Bellino is back on the show and is dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Tamra Judge is feeling the heat

One fan took to X to say that Tamra took “that incident,” referring to Beador’s arrest, “and ran with it to make it a storyline.”

Tamra Judge hits back at a fan. Pic credit: @TamraJudgeOC/X

The critic noted that a “true friend would tell Shannon this behind the cameras and then tell her she needs help and still be there for her.”

Tamra swiftly commented on the fan’s sentiment and told them to “stay tuned.”

“You haven’t seen everything yet,” she affirmed, noting that she did tell Beador in private that the DUI “was a wake-up call and she needed help.”

“But she turned on me because she didn’t like what I had to say,” she concluded.

Given what we know about RHOC, it seems the show will usher in the golden era of Real Housewives.

With so many questions about the aftermath of Beador’s arrest, viewers could receive new context about events that have already leaked to the media.

RHOC Season 18 promises to be dramatic

For example, we already know that Judge and Beador will bicker like there’s no tomorrow, but what if there’s far more going on behind the scenes than we’ve been privy to?

That seems to be what Judge is getting at, so hopefully, there will be far more context on some of these situations when the episodes air.

The cast of RHOC Season 18 includes Beador, Judge, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti, who are all returning from the previous season.

The new addition is Katie Ginella, a former golf reporter with connections with Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Kirschenheiter.

Bellino snagged a friend of role, but after screening the season premiere, we think she could regain her orange for Season 19.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres Thursday, July 11, at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-17 on Peacock.