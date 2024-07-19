Gina Kirschenheiter faces off with ‘stupid’ Jennifer Pedranti on RHOC: ‘You need to pay your bills’

Gina Kirschenheiter has been heavily criticized by The Real Housewives of Orange County fans over the years because of complaints about what she brings to the show.

After the second episode of RHOC Season 18, it’s obvious that she brings much more than some of the other cast members.

Throughout the drama-filled installment, Gina told her co-stars that she was mad about Jennifer Pedranti’s eviction from a home she helped her obtain.

You see… Gina has been delving into the real-estate world and admitted that she felt Jennifer derailed her career by not paying her bills.

During a conversation with Emily Simpson, Gina revealed that a deal fell apart over the sophomore housewives’ actions.

“It’s having an impact on me. I had a deal lined up, and I had to get a cash buyer, and I had to get a cash buyer quickly,” Gina dished.

Gina claims Jennifer has hurt her career

“I knew this agent would likely be able to bring that to me, but I couldn’t even get her to text me back. That cost me 50,000 dollars when that deal fell apart,” Gina said about Jennifer.

Emily said she would be “mortified” to put a friend in that position.

“Jen ruined your reputation,” she affirmed before saying that Jennifer would face an uphill battle to rent somewhere in Orange County.

“They’re going to ask for credit and financial statements. I mean, she’s beyond that.”

Gina revealed in a confessional that she’s “sympathetic to what Jen is going through, but you took food off my kid’s plate, and it’s a problem.”

“If Jenn comes for my career, I will f–k her up,” Gina promised.

Jennifer was recently awarded a six-figure settlement in her divorce and understood that Gina had been telling people about her personal life.

So, you can only imagine the drama when they met up at the end of the episode to hash out their differences.

Gina is struggling with Jennifer being in full glam

For her part, Gina judged Jennifer when she showed up to the meeting because she claimed she could tell that Jennifer “paid for professional glam.”

“I can tell she’s got on very nice new clothes. It’s honestly a slap in my f—–g face,” Gina added. “At least look like you’re on hard times, b—h.”

The drama between the ladies started quickly because Gina was straight to the point and said she was “not particularly happy about the situation.”

Jennifer quickly went on the offense, saying that she didn’t plan to leave the rent unpaid.

“I don’t think you think at all. I don’t think you think about these things at all,” Gina complained.

“That is a bulls–t statement,” Jennifer fired back as Gina complained that this could derail her career.

“Yeah, you probably shouldn’t have been running your mouth about my personal business to all of our friends,” Jennifer seethed.

Gina turned the conversation to the fact that she found out about her friend’s eviction via Instagram.

“I went out of my way to help you, and you burned me,” Gina conceded, adding that she’s surprised people have her back.

Gina wants Jennifer to pay her bills

“You need to grow up, you need to pay your bills, you need to figure out how to take care of yourself and your children,” Gina shouted before telling her that her life was not the responsibility of her ex-husband or boyfriend.

The conversation went nowhere, but Gina was sure that something was wrong if Jennifer couldn’t pay her bills but could get her hair and makeup done.

As the drama heated up, Gina stormed off and called Jennifer “stupid” on her way to her car.

While the feud came out of nowhere, it makes for good TV. Gina’s issue seems to be Jennifer’s lack of accountability, as Jennifer seems adamant that she’s done nothing wrong.

Gina’s sentiments make sense, but the issue is her willingness to discuss Jennifer’s business.

The good news is that we’re still very early in the season, so there’s a great chance that the drama will continue to intensify.

This could be the first season that Gina has turned in the work of a full-time cast member.

Although her contributions to the show have been minimal in the past, she’s putting in the work here to craft a compelling storyline.

The big question is whether or not this feud will last the whole season. Either way, it doesn’t matter because there’s plenty of RHOC drama, thanks to Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.