Alexis Bellino hits back at Shannon Beador in RHOC preview: ‘You will not shush me’

The Real Housewives of Orange County keeps coming in hot for Season 18, especially regarding Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador.

Season 18 kicked off with RHOC viewers seeing the aftermath of Shannon’s DUI as well as learning of Alexis’ relationship with John Janssen.

Well, fans better buckle up because a sneak peek at the second episode of the season proves that Shannon and Alexis will keep us entertained all season long.

The premiere ended with the two frenemies clashing over a former lawsuit and Alexis’ new love.

Thanks to the sneak peek, it’s easy to see that these two put quite the damper on Heather Dubrow’s party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Seriously. Did Heather expect things to go any differently with Alexis and Shannon in the same room?

Alexis Bellino hits back at Shannon Beador in RHOC preview

Once Alexis walks away, the other ladies scamper to learn what happened. Tamra Judge and Heather head for Alexis while Gina Kirschenheiter makes a beeline outside for Shannon.

Soon, Heather excuses herself to check on Shannon, who goes off about the lawsuit Jim Bellino filed against her back in the day. Meanwhile, back inside, Tamra uses this to reveal what happened between her and Shannon.

Eventually, these grown women realize they are at a party and should perhaps have some class. That so doesn’t last long as Jennifer Pedranti compares her situation with Ryan Boyajia to what Alexis is going through with John.

Alexis loses her mind and begins screaming about how John broke up with Shannon and how she will protect him from her. Shannon pokes the bear, telling Alexis to lower her voice.

This sets off Alexis, who walks off screaming at how Shannon “won’t shush her.”

Let’s be honest. It’s childish, but we are so here for it.

More RHOC teases

Elsewhere in the footage, The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella gets some more info on Jennifer’s latest move. Jennifer informs Katie that she and her kids got evicted from their house.

Via her confessional Jennifer reveals the kids agreed to move in with Ryan. However, it was a bit of a heartbreaking conversation because her daughter wants a permanent home.

Over with Gina, she rehashes helping Jennifer get her rental house to Tamra and Heather. Gina’s frustrated she vouched for Jennifer only to have her get evicted.

So much is going down in the first few minutes for RHOC. We can’t wait to see what else happens on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.