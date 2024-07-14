RHOC star Shannon Beador reconciled with John Janssen months before DUI

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is taking over Bravo.

Shannon Beador had a tough Season 17, especially the reunion, where she was quizzed about her alcohol usage.

John Janssen broke up with Shannon following Season 17’s wrapping, which was also discussed during the reunion.

And just days later, Shannon was arrested for DUI after leaving John’s home. Initially, he was there for her, and then things changed.

They both claimed they were only friends, but Shannon has seemingly changed her tune.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what Shannon had to say about her relationship with John and how it all went down.

Shannon Beador reveals she was dating John at the time of DUI

Despite the couple splitting after Season 17 wrapped, Shannon Beador says the two were dating after reconciling months later.

The RHOC star spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, revealing that she and John saw each other privately but hadn’t made things public.

Shannon said, “Both of us told everyone, ‘No, we’re not back together,’ but we were acting like we were back together. So, I wouldn’t say we were back together publicly, but we were together privately, for about six months.”

This isn’t surprising to viewers of the show. Shannon and John were together for three years, and he appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County several times with her. Their relationship seemed volatile, but she continued to make up with him.

While John denies the two were together and only admits to attempting a friendship with Shannon, the reality TV star is adamant there was more.

She told the publication, “I’m not sure what he was really in it for. But at the same time, he moved very quickly with me and told me that he loved me right away, that we were going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Alexis Bellino reacted to Shannon Beador’s interview

If Shannon Beador mentions John Janssen, you can bet that Alexis Bellino is waiting in the wings to comment.

Following the interview’s release, Alexis took to social media to address Shannon’s “obsession” with John.

She even set her message (written over the interview screenshot) to Patsy Cline’s Crazy.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has just begun, and viewers know things between Alexis and Shannon remain tense. With this new drama happening in real life, we can be sure it will be addressed at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.