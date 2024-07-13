RHOC’s Alexis Bellino calls out Shannon Beador: ‘Your obsession with John needs to end’

Although Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has only aired one episode, the drama is already top-tier.

Alexis Bellino is happy to share everything about her love life with John Janssen—Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, who has appeared on several episodes of RHOC with her.

The season premiere featured the two women talking at Heather Dubrow’s party, and it was very clear Alexis was standing her ground about her “Johnny J” and didn’t care what Shannon thought.

However, Shannon has seemingly moved on with her life, even indicating she wasn’t interested in anything related to her ex.

When a news article revealed that Shannon had been dating John before her DUI in September 2023, Alexis decided she was calling out her RHOC castmate.

And she did it to the tune of Crazy by Patsy Cline.

Alexis Bellino calls out Shannon Beador’s ‘obsession’ with John Janssen

At this point, we expect Alexis Bellino to respond to anything related to John Janssen and Shannon Beador.

Alexis took to Instagram to share a reel, which included a screenshot of a PEOPLE article with Shannon confirming she was dating John before her DUI.

It was set to Crazy, and Alexis wrote her comments in purple.

She said, “I know whatever I’ll write, I’ll be painted as the mean girl, but I’ll gladly take the public beating if it will calm the Storms.”

Alexis continued, “Shannon your obsession with John needs to end. I know my relationship with John has been a saving grace for you, as you have been eagerly mentioning our names in every interview in an effort to bypass all accountability for your arrest.”

There was a request to let her and John live in peace. Alexis also called her on exploiting them in her “manipulative sympathy tour.”

Alexis Bellino isn’t winning over some RHOC viewers

After watching the Season 18 premiere, several viewers were “Team Shannon.”

Shannon Beador was a guest on Watch What Happens Live alongside Kate Upton, and the beauty revealed that she thought Alexis was “thirsty” during the premiere episode of the Bravo series.

When The Quiet Woman weighed in on Alexis and Shannon, the restaurant received backlash over what they posted and the order in which it was done. Their damage control doesn’t appear to have worked.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.