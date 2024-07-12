Bravo super fan Kate Upton blasts ‘thirsty’ Alexis Bellino and ‘mediocre’ John Janssen after RHOC return

Kate Upton has put Alexis Bellino and John Janssen on blast after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

The ladies of Orange County are back, baby, and better than ever, with only one episode having aired.

Season 18 of RHOC kicked off with a focus on the aftermath of Shannon Beador’s DUI and Alexis dating her ex-John.

Following the episode, Shannon appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The WWHL host wasn’t shy about asking Shannon and her fellow guest Kate, fans’ burning questions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The model and actress was open about her feelings, especially about John and Alexis.

Bravo superfan Kate Upton blasts ‘thirsty’ Alexis Bellino and ‘mediocre’ John Janssen after RHOC return

After having Shannon answer some questions, Andy wanted to know Kate’s thoughts on the return of Alexis, who hasn’t been on RHOC since Season 8. Kate made it crystal clear she’s not an Alexis fan at all.

“I mean, Alexis is thirstier than a newborn sucking on her Jesus Jugs,” Kate stated.

The comment was priceless, as was Andy’s look as his jaw dropped to the floor. Kate wasn’t done with the shady answers, either.

When Andy asked about John dating Alexis, another Real Housewife after claiming Shannon’s fame was an issue in their relationship.

“Honestly, I am still trying to figure out how anyone would date someone so mediocre. I mean, what is this guy like a New York 2?” she expressed.

Shannon had a smirk on her face that spoke volumes as Kate turned to her and said, “He was lucky to have you.”

Andy quickly moved on to ask Kate more questions about the RHOC.

Kate Upton weighs in on RHOC Season 18 premiere

The topic of Shannon’s DUI came up, and Kate explained that Shannon needed her friends to help her not talk behind her back.

We definitely saw a pattern of Kate being Team Shannon, but we have to wonder if her answers would change if Shannon weren’t sitting right next to her.

Regarding Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian’s relationship, Kate feels Jennifer has no choice but to move in with Ryan because of the eviction.

Katie Ginella, a friend of Gina Kirschenheiter and Sutton Stracke from RHOBH, was also mentioned. Kate is excited about the new addition even though we didn’t see much of her in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premiere.

Those are just some of the things Kate Upton said about RHOC, but honestly, her remarks about Alexis Bellino and Janssen will stay with us all season long.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.