Alexis Bellino slams Shannon Beador on RHOC premiere: ‘You’re never going to get a dollar from me’

The Real Housewives of Orange Country producers are probably giving themselves a pat on the back right now.

The decision to bring Alexis Bellino back for Season 18 is already paying off after just one episode.

At the beginning of Thursday’s wild season premiere, Shannon Beador opened up about her DUI arrest, and it was evident there was a distance between her and her co-stars.

Going into the season, the big issue was that Alexis was now in a very serious relationship with Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, meaning that producers knew that having the pair on-screen together was a recipe for disaster.

Going into the premiere, the crafty editors released a trailer showing Alexis screaming, “There’s the door, Shannon Beador.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Understandably, fans had many thoughts about it because it implied the two women were bickering over John.

However, that wasn’t the case, as Shannon chose to lock horns with Alexis over her ex-husband John Bellino’s defamation case against her several years ago.

Although Shannon emerged victorious in the case, she claimed during the premiere that she was still $300,000 out of pocket.

Shannon Beador dragged Alexis Bellino on the RHOC premiere

Alexis was taken aback when Shannon pulled her aside at Heather Dubrow’s party when she learned the imminent argument wasn’t about John.

“I’ve been upset that you were involved in the lawsuit where your husband sued me, and, as a single mom for three years, I don’t want to tear up. But for three years, I went through such emotional and financial difficulty,” Shannon said before accusing Alexis of starting the lawsuit.

“You started the lawsuit by sending a cease and desist letter. You’re part of it, Alexis,” Shannon continued.

“I can be in a room with you, but I’m not interested in being best buddies,” she added, eliciting the following reaction from Alexis: “I’m not asking to be best buddies.”

“I know this is uncomfortable for both of us when you’re the ex and I’m the new,” the returning star affirmed.

Alexis is not buying what Shannon is selling

Alexis took issue with Shannon’s recollection of events, asking her to “show me the proof of my name being on anything.”

Alexis then shut Shannon down when she tried to talk over her.

“Nope, it’s my turn to talk. I didn’t speak when you spoke,” she seethed as Shannon implied she was getting “a little angry.”

In a confessional, Alexis conceded the lawsuit is not “the root of the problem.”

“The root of the problem is you’re mad that I have your boyfriend, and you’re not going to win the battle with him,” she added to producers.

Alexis told Shannon that she “wasn’t angry at all” and maintained that she “had nothing to do with” the legal drama.

Shannon then claimed that Alexis sent her and Tamra Judge a cease and desist letter.

“It was your signature, and I will dig it up,” Shannon promised, but Alexis was tired of the stale drama, asking her new nemesis if it was worthwhile to “rehash things three years ago.”

Shannon wondered if Alexis would “write” a check for $300,000 “because that is what I lost.”

Shannon then brought John into the drama, saying he was by her side during that time and was well aware of the “anguish” she went through.

Alexis claims she doesn’t know what Shannon is talking about

Alexis wanted proof of the letter’s existence but revealed her sentiment that Shannon is just bitter because John is with her now.

“I think the real issue here is that I have your ex-boyfriend. That’s what the real issue is, so guess what? Move on,” Alexis griped, adding “We’re moving forward in this relationship. Look, here’s what’s going to happen. I’m not going to talk to you anymore about that court case that has already been buried and is done. I’m done with it.”

Shannon wasn’t interested in letting up, yelling, “It’s not done for me,” because she was still out of pocket.

By then, Alexis was backing away because she was over the conversation.

“You’re never going to get a dollar from me,” she yelled at Shannon. “If you don’t like it, there’s the door, Shannon Beador. I’m not talking anymore about this.”

That was such a juicy scene that flawlessly set up the rest of the season, right?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.